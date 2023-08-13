https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/russia-conducted-highest-number-of-military-drills-with-china-in-past-decade-1112570995.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/dc-scholars-us-press-pushing-american-public-to-confrontation-with-china-1112558149.html
23:51 GMT 13.08.2023 (Updated: 23:53 GMT 13.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has held the highest number of joint military exercises with China in the past decade, amid mounting tensions between Beijing and the West, Chinese media reports.
Since the 18th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, held from November 8-15, 2012, Russia and China have held at least 45 joint military drills, 20 having been exclusively bilateral exercises, the outlet said on Sunday.
Military cooperation between China and Russia was not affected by the coronavirus pandemic and is being strengthened within the framework of joint work in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), The South China Morning Post said. In particular, the SCO often conducts counter-terrorism exercises.
Pakistan has become Beijing's next most important military partner after Russia, the newspaper specified. Meanwhile, cooperation with the United States against the backdrop of growing tensions between Beijing and Washington, has deteriorated and partner contacts in the military sphere between the US and China have become increasingly rare.