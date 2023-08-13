https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/russias-kalashnikov-designs-short-version-of-ak-19-rifle-for-nato-cartridge-1112566300.html
Russia's Kalashnikov Designs Short Version of AK-19 Rifle for NATO Cartridge
Russian defense manufacturer Kalashnikov has developed a shortened version of the AK-19 assault rifle chambered for NATO cartridges
The compact version is presented at the company's expo center. It can fire 5.56×45mm rounds, which are adopted as a standard cartridge for rifle weapons in NATO countries.Kalashnikov designed AK-19, an export variant of the AK-12 assault rifle, which fires NATO cartridges in 2020. In 2021, Russia signed first export contracts for the supplies of these rifles. Last year, the weapon was put into series production.The new design was unveiled at the ARMY-2023 forum, with the main event scheduled to open on Monday, August 14 and last until August 20.The ARMY-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place across three locations in Moscow region: the Patriot Expo Center, Kubinka Air Base and the Alabino training grounds. The annual event is organized by Russia's Defense Ministry, and features weapons exhibits, seminars, symposiums and workshops related to military affairs.ARMY-2023 features nearly 1,500 exhibitors, and is being attended by 85 official delegations, with over 350 pieces of military hardware put on display.
Russia's Kalashnikov Designs Short Version of AK-19 Rifle for NATO Cartridge
KUBINKA, Moscow Region (Sputnik) - Russian defense manufacturer Kalashnikov has developed a shortened version of the AK-19 assault rifle chambered for NATO cartridges, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
The compact version is presented at the company's expo center. It can fire 5.56×45mm rounds, which are adopted as a standard cartridge for rifle weapons in NATO countries.
Kalashnikov designed AK-19, an export variant of the AK-12 assault rifle, which fires NATO cartridges in 2020. In 2021, Russia signed first export contracts for the supplies of these rifles. Last year, the weapon was put into series production.
The new design was unveiled at the ARMY-2023 forum, with the main event scheduled to open on Monday, August 14 and last until August 20.
The ARMY-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place across three locations in Moscow region: the Patriot Expo Center, Kubinka Air Base and the Alabino training grounds. The annual event is organized by Russia's Defense Ministry, and features weapons exhibits, seminars, symposiums and workshops related to military affairs.
ARMY-2023 features nearly 1,500 exhibitors, and is being attended by 85 official delegations, with over 350 pieces of military hardware put on display.