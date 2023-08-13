https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/serbian-president-vucic-refuses-to-legalize-non-binary-genders-same-sex-marriage-1112568197.html

Serbian President Vucic Refuses to Legalize 'Non-Binary Genders', Same-Sex Marriage

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday that he will not sign any laws on marriages for same-sex couples or non-binary genders... 13.08.2023, Sputnik International

He also said that Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic supported such ideas, including legalization of marriages for same-sex couples. Serbia has been criticized by the European Union for its conservative position, Vucic said, and suggested that he was to blame for that. In earlier comments on the matter, Brnabic, Serbia's first female and openly gay prime minister, said that she would never share the view that the LGBT community was against the "traditions and values" of Serbian society.

