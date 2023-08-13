International
Serbian President Vucic Refuses to Legalize 'Non-Binary Genders', Same-Sex Marriage
Serbian President Vucic Refuses to Legalize 'Non-Binary Genders', Same-Sex Marriage
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday that he will not sign any laws on marriages for same-sex couples or non-binary genders... 13.08.2023, Sputnik International
Serbian President Vucic Refuses to Legalize 'Non-Binary Genders', Same-Sex Marriage

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press conference following a meeting in Belgrade with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday that he will not sign any laws on marriages for same-sex couples or non-binary genders as long as he is the head of state.
"I will not sign a document recognizing any gender other than male and female, or gender fluidity, when a person says they feel male or female at different times," Vucic said on air of Serbian TV.
He also said that Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic supported such ideas, including legalization of marriages for same-sex couples.
"As long as I am president, this [legalization of non-binary genders and marriages for same-sex couples] will remain prohibited," Vucic said, adding that Serbian society is traditional.
Serbia has been criticized by the European Union for its conservative position, Vucic said, and suggested that he was to blame for that.
In earlier comments on the matter, Brnabic, Serbia's first female and openly gay prime minister, said that she would never share the view that the LGBT community was against the "traditions and values" of Serbian society.
