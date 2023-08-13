https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/terror-attack-kills-four-in-iran-mosque---reports-1112568420.html

Terror Attack Kills Four in Iran Mosque - Reports

At least four people have been killed as a result of a terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh mosque in the Iranian city of Shiraz. 13.08.2023, Sputnik International

The attack was allegedly perpetrated by two terrorists, according to a report by a local media outlet.An Iranian media agency has reported that one of the alleged perpetrators was shot dead by law enforcement officers and that a manhunt has been launched for the second, who attempted to flee the scene.Access to the mosque has been restricted and the territory adjacent to the shrine has been locked down by security forces who are searching for the escaped terrorist.Meanwhile, Fars province Governor Mohammad-Hadi Imanieh told local media that at least five people were injured during the attack at the mosque.He pointed out, however, that this is preliminary information and that the number of injured may turn out to be greater.Today’s attack was the second act of terrorism perpetrated at Shah Cheragh.Back in October 2022, a group of gunmen opened fire inside the mosque, killing 13 and injuring another 45.

