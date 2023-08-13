https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/un-mission-to-mali-speeds-up-pullout-as-attacks-intensify-1112570362.html

UN Mission to Mali Speeds Up Pullout as Attacks Intensify

The UN stabilization mission in Mali says its peacekeeping forces were attacked as it pulls out of the nation among a worsening security situation.

"The MINUSMA convoy that withdrew from Ber today was attacked twice. 3 wounded peacekeepers were evacuated to Timbuktu for medical attention," the mission said on social media. The attack came just hours after MINUSMA announced that it would expedite the withdrawal of UN troops from the western African country due to the worsening security situation. The UN mission urged all parties concerned to refrain from any actions that could complicate the operation and warned the attackers that an assault on peacekeepers "may constitute war crimes under international law."

