Terror Attack Kills Four in Iran Mosque - Reports
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian FPV Drone Take Out Ukrainian Starlink Comms Station
The expensive piece of Western comms equipment was destroyed by this quick and precise attack.
Aside from figuring out how to disrupt Starlink communications, Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone have started targeting the Starlink terminals operated by Kiev regime's troops.A short video released recently by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows one such episode in which an FPV drone operated by Russian forces strikes at a camouflaged Starlink communications node used by Ukrainian militants.The expensive piece of Western comms equipment was destroyed by this quick and precise attack.
Watch Russian FPV Drone Take Out Ukrainian Starlink Comms Station

16:38 GMT 13.08.2023
