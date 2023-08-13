https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/watch-russian-fpv-drone-take-out-ukrainian-starlink-comms-station-1112568338.html
Watch Russian FPV Drone Take Out Ukrainian Starlink Comms Station
Watch Russian FPV Drone Take Out Ukrainian Starlink Comms Station
The expensive piece of Western comms equipment was destroyed by this quick and precise attack.
Aside from figuring out how to disrupt Starlink communications, Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone have started targeting the Starlink terminals operated by Kiev regime's troops.A short video released recently by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows one such episode in which an FPV drone operated by Russian forces strikes at a camouflaged Starlink communications node used by Ukrainian militants.The expensive piece of Western comms equipment was destroyed by this quick and precise attack.
Starlink terminals, which initially promised to be a boon to the Kiev regime due to the communications capability they afforded Ukrainian troops, have now become a health hazard to their operators.
Aside from figuring out how to disrupt Starlink communications, Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone have started targeting the Starlink terminals operated by Kiev regime's troops.
A short video released recently by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows one such episode in which an FPV drone operated by Russian forces strikes at a camouflaged Starlink communications node used by Ukrainian militants.
