Iran Opens Probe Into Deadly Attack on Shiite Shrine in Shiraz

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi ordered an investigation into the shooting at a Shiite shrine in the city of Shiraz.

The minister called Mohammad Hadi Imaniyeh, the provincial governor, to urge him to do what it takes to find those responsible for the attack and bring them to justice, media reported on Sunday. Authorities of the Fars province were told to conduct a prompt investigation into what Vahidi called an act of terrorism and provide assistance to those injured. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called Interior Minister Vahidi and Governor Imaniyeh to demand that security at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum be bolstered and those responsible for the attack be prosecuted, the presidency said in a statement. Vahidi dismissed Deputy Interior Minister for Political Affairs Mohammad-Reza Gholamreza immediately after the start of the investigation into the attack, Iranian media reported. Iranian officials revised the death toll from the gun attack down to one after initially suggesting that four people were killed. Fars Deputy Governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla said that eight people were injured in the Sunday attack, which occurred less than a year after another attack on the holy shrine left 13 people killed and dozens wounded. One suspect was shot dead during the assault, while the other fled and was later detained by Iranian security forces. Qatari news channel Al-Jazeera reported that both men were foreigners and that Daesh* claimed responsibility for the attack.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

