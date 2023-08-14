https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/iran-opens-probe-into-deadly-attack-on-shiite-shrine-in-shiraz-1112571728.html
Iran Opens Probe Into Deadly Attack on Shiite Shrine in Shiraz
Iran Opens Probe Into Deadly Attack on Shiite Shrine in Shiraz
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi ordered an investigation into the shooting at a Shiite shrine in the city of Shiraz.
2023-08-14T03:01+0000
2023-08-14T03:01+0000
2023-08-14T03:01+0000
world
iran
shooting
terrorist attack
shiraz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112568851_0:120:1281:840_1920x0_80_0_0_62d7d37f5a4e57974de4871168ec3c8d.jpg
The minister called Mohammad Hadi Imaniyeh, the provincial governor, to urge him to do what it takes to find those responsible for the attack and bring them to justice, media reported on Sunday. Authorities of the Fars province were told to conduct a prompt investigation into what Vahidi called an act of terrorism and provide assistance to those injured. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called Interior Minister Vahidi and Governor Imaniyeh to demand that security at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum be bolstered and those responsible for the attack be prosecuted, the presidency said in a statement. Vahidi dismissed Deputy Interior Minister for Political Affairs Mohammad-Reza Gholamreza immediately after the start of the investigation into the attack, Iranian media reported. Iranian officials revised the death toll from the gun attack down to one after initially suggesting that four people were killed. Fars Deputy Governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla said that eight people were injured in the Sunday attack, which occurred less than a year after another attack on the holy shrine left 13 people killed and dozens wounded. One suspect was shot dead during the assault, while the other fled and was later detained by Iranian security forces. Qatari news channel Al-Jazeera reported that both men were foreigners and that Daesh* claimed responsibility for the attack.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
iran
shiraz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112568851_0:0:1279:959_1920x0_80_0_0_a99b947ae6f4831685ee7b422a18193b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shah cheragh mausoleum, shah cheragh shooting, attack, terrorism
shah cheragh mausoleum, shah cheragh shooting, attack, terrorism
Iran Opens Probe Into Deadly Attack on Shiite Shrine in Shiraz
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has ordered an investigation into the deadly shooting at a prominent Shiite shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, Iranian media report.
The minister called Mohammad Hadi Imaniyeh, the provincial governor, to urge him to do what it takes to find those responsible for the attack and bring them to justice, media reported on Sunday.
Authorities of the Fars province were told to conduct a prompt investigation into what Vahidi called an act of terrorism and provide assistance to those injured.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called Interior Minister Vahidi and Governor Imaniyeh to demand that security at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum be bolstered and those responsible for the attack be prosecuted, the presidency said in a statement.
"In the aftermath of the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheraghholy shrine, Ebrahim Raisi called the Minister of Interior and the Governor of Fars to emphasize the need to use all medical facilities to treat the injured, as well as to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime," the statement said.
Vahidi dismissed Deputy Interior Minister for Political Affairs Mohammad-Reza Gholamreza immediately after the start of the investigation into the attack, Iranian media reported.
Iranian officials revised the death toll from the gun attack down to one after initially suggesting that four people were killed.
Fars Deputy Governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla said that eight people were injured in the Sunday attack, which occurred less than a year after another attack on the holy shrine left 13 people killed and dozens wounded.
One suspect was shot dead during the assault, while the other fled and was later detained by Iranian security forces. Qatari news channel Al-Jazeera reported that both men were foreigners and that Daesh* claimed responsibility for the attack.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia