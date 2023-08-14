International
Kim Jong Un Checks Work of Military Factories in North Korea
Kim Jong Un Checks Work of Military Factories in North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has once again inspected major munitions factories in the country, including an enterprise producing tactical missiles, the state-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.
Earlier this month, from August 3-5 the North Korean leader visited a number of military factories in the country, including a plant for the production of projectiles for large-caliber rocket launchers and a factory for the production of engines for strategic cruise missiles and attack drones. KCNA reported on Sunday that on August 11 and 12, Kim Jong Un visited major munitions factories in North Korea and appreciated the rapid establishment of the production process and modernization efforts at a factory developing tactical missiles. Kim set out a goal to boost missile production capabilities. The North Korean leader also inspected a factory producing combat armored vehicles and a plant producing large-caliber control multiple rocket launcher shells, KCNA said.
SEOUL, (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has once again inspected major munitions factories in the country, including an enterprise producing tactical missiles, the state-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.
Earlier this month, from August 3-5 the North Korean leader visited a number of military factories in the country, including a plant for the production of projectiles for large-caliber rocket launchers and a factory for the production of engines for strategic cruise missiles and attack drones.
KCNA reported on Sunday that on August 11 and 12, Kim Jong Un visited major munitions factories in North Korea and appreciated the rapid establishment of the production process and modernization efforts at a factory developing tactical missiles. Kim set out a goal to boost missile production capabilities.
The North Korean leader also inspected a factory producing combat armored vehicles and a plant producing large-caliber control multiple rocket launcher shells, KCNA said.
