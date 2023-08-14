Maui Wildfires Linked to Damaged Power Lines, As Death Toll Rises to 93
© AP Photo / Hawaii Department of Land and Natural ResourcesThis photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas in Lahaina on the Maui island, Hawaii, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, following a wildfire.
© AP Photo / Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources
Hawaiian Electric, responsible for powering 95% of the state's residents, has yet to ascertain the definitive cause of the fires due to restricted access to the affected areas, which remain closed off. This incident marks the deadliest wildfire in the US in over a century, leaving officials grappling with the scale of the catastrophe.
In a shocking turn of events, investigations into the devastating Maui wildfires that claimed the lives of at least 93 individuals have asserted that the catastrophic blaze was ignited by damaged equipment owned by Hawaiian Electric, according to lawyers involved in the case as reported by US media. The fires wreaked havoc on the picturesque city of Lahaina, reducing it to ashes and causing widespread destruction last week.
Legal teams from Watts Guerra, Singleton Schreiber, and Frantz Law Group firms have all independently reached the conclusion that Hawaiian Electric's compromised infrastructure served as the ignition source for the inferno.
"All evidence — videos, witness accounts, burn progression, and utility equipment remaining — points to Hawaiian Electric’s equipment being the ignition source of the fire that devastated Lahaina," Mikal Watts, a representative from Watts Guerra, told a US news agency.
Governor Josh Green has cautioned that the investigations into the cause could extend for weeks or even months, compounding the distress in a state reeling from what he termed its worst natural disaster ever. Governor Green also reported staggering damage, with over 2,200 structures either ruined or severely damaged in west Maui, resulting in an estimated total loss of nearly $6 billion.
Hawaiian Electric had previously reported that powerful winds had toppled power lines in the affected region.
The extent of destruction was most pronounced in Lahaina, where the majority of its infrastructure was obliterated by the blazes, leaving some residents with no alternative but to leap into the ocean for their safety.
Government agencies including FEMA and the Pacific Disaster Center have reported that as many as 4,500 individuals lost their homes due to the fires and are now in urgent need of shelter.
With the death toll continuing to climb, the Maui wildfires have surpassed the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California in terms of fatalities, which claimed the lives of 85 people and wiped out the town of Paradise.
As survivors return to their devastated neighborhoods, officials have issued warnings to Lahaina and Kula residents against consuming running water and have advised them to only shower in well-ventilated spaces to mitigate potential chemical vapor exposure. Amidst the wreckage, federal emergency teams are methodically sifting through the ruined cities, marking locations with an "X" to be systematically searched by rescue crews and cadaver dogs.
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier has grimly predicted that the current count of casualties is likely to rise, adding to the already heartrending loss.