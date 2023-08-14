https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/norwegian-aircraft-flying-towards-russian-airspace-detected-over-barents-sea-1112586306.html
Norwegian Aircraft Flying Towards Russian Airspace Detected Over Barents Sea
Norway’s P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft flying towards Russia’s airspace has been spotted over the Barents Sea but it made a U-turn after beeing approached by a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On August 14, 2023, Russian means of airspace control over the waters of the Barents Sea detected an air target approaching the state border [airspace] of the Russian Federation. A MiG-29 fighter from the air defense forces of [Russia’s] Northern Fleet took off to identify an air target and prevent the violation of the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry stated. The Russian jet’s crew identified the target as the P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norway’s P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft flying towards Russia’s airspace has been spotted over the Barents Sea but it made a U-turn after beeing approached by a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On August 14, 2023, Russian means of airspace control over the waters of the Barents Sea detected an air target approaching the state border [airspace] of the Russian Federation. A MiG-29 fighter from the air defense forces of [Russia’s] Northern Fleet took off to identify an air target and prevent the violation of the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry stated.
The Russian jet’s crew identified the target as the P-8A Poseidon
base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force.
"When the Russian fighter aircraft approached, a foreign military aircraft made a U-turn from the state border [airspace] of the Russian Federation. Violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was prevented," the ministry noted.