Russian Navy Adding Hypersonic Missiles to Yasen-Class Subs, Getting New Ships - USC

The CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation said that Yasen class nuclear submarines are being equipped with hypersonic missiles, and should have five new ships by the year's end.
The Russian Navy will also receive at least five more ships by the end of the year, Rakhmanov told Sputnik.Earlier this year, the USC CEO told Sputnik that the shipbuilding corporation was planning to transfer at least 11 vessels to the Russian navy in 2023, including five submarines (three nuclear ones and two diesel ones), as well as ships designated for near and far maritime zones.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Project 885M Yasen-class multipurpose nuclear-powered submarines will be re-equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles; this work is already underway, the CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Alexei Rakhmanov, told Sputnik.
The nuclear submarines of the Yasen class are currently equipped with the Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles and the Fizik-type torpedoes.
"By decision of the Russian Ministry of Defense, multipurpose nuclear submarines of the Yasen-M project will be equipped with the Zircon missile system. Work in this direction is already underway," Rakhmanov told Sputnik.
The Russian Navy will also receive at least five more ships by the end of the year, Rakhmanov told Sputnik.
"This year, we have already commissioned three new ships and repaired one. By the end of the year, we expect to transfer at least five more ships," he added.
Earlier this year, the USC CEO told Sputnik that the shipbuilding corporation was planning to transfer at least 11 vessels to the Russian navy in 2023, including five submarines (three nuclear ones and two diesel ones), as well as ships designated for near and far maritime zones.