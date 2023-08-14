https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russian-navy-adding-hypersonic-missiles-to-yasen-class-subs-getting-new-ships---usc-1112571144.html

Russian Navy Adding Hypersonic Missiles to Yasen-Class Subs, Getting New Ships - USC

Russian Navy Adding Hypersonic Missiles to Yasen-Class Subs, Getting New Ships - USC

The CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation said that Yasen class nuclear submarines are being equipped with hypersonic missiles, and should have five new ships by the year's end.

2023-08-14T00:36+0000

2023-08-14T00:36+0000

2023-08-14T00:36+0000

military

alexei rakhmanov

united shipbuilding corporation (usc)

sputnik

hypersonic missiles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107862/50/1078625082_0:150:3109:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_cadb6fcfa8bddd17943379d8b3673d44.jpg

The nuclear submarines of the Yasen class are currently equipped with the Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles and the Fizik-type torpedoes. The Russian Navy will also receive at least five more ships by the end of the year, Rakhmanov told Sputnik.Earlier this year, the USC CEO told Sputnik that the shipbuilding corporation was planning to transfer at least 11 vessels to the Russian navy in 2023, including five submarines (three nuclear ones and two diesel ones), as well as ships designated for near and far maritime zones.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hypersonic missiles on submarines, new russian weapons, baltic sea battles