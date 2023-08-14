International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russian-su-34-strike-aircraft-target-ukrainian-troops-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1112571621.html
Russian Su-34 Strike Aircraft Target Ukrainian Troops in DPR - Defense Ministry
Russian Su-34 Strike Aircraft Target Ukrainian Troops in DPR - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Russian "Yug" Group of Forces have attacked three points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops in the... 14.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-14T02:19+0000
2023-08-14T02:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
dpr
defense ministry
su-35
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094904105_0:0:1233:694_1920x0_80_0_0_5111f4899172fe4d2a37fb77c910a156.png
"Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted damage with guided munitions at two points of temporary deployment of the third separate air assault brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that the Russian strike aircraft have also launched a missile and bomb attack on a temporary deployment point and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian 110th separate mechanized brigade.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/su-57-edges-out-f-35-to-emerge-sentinel-of-skies-1112468913.html
ukraine
russia
dpr
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094904105_122:0:1083:721_1920x0_80_0_0_12739417287d958ea8f12dad54e090a4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, dpr, defense ministry, su-35
ukraine, russia, dpr, defense ministry, su-35

Russian Su-34 Strike Aircraft Target Ukrainian Troops in DPR - Defense Ministry

02:19 GMT 14.08.2023
© SputnikThe Russian Defence Ministry has published footage of an Su-34 strike against fortified facilities of Ukrainian nationalists
The Russian Defence Ministry has published footage of an Su-34 strike against fortified facilities of Ukrainian nationalists - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Russian "Yug" Group of Forces have attacked three points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted damage with guided munitions at two points of temporary deployment of the third separate air assault brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that the Russian strike aircraft have also launched a missile and bomb attack on a temporary deployment point and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian 110th separate mechanized brigade.
The Sukhoi Su-57 multi-purpose fifth-generation fighter - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2023
Military
Su-57 Edges Out F-35 to Emerge Sentinel of Skies
9 August, 13:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала