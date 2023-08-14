https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russian-su-34-strike-aircraft-target-ukrainian-troops-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1112571621.html

Russian Su-34 Strike Aircraft Target Ukrainian Troops in DPR - Defense Ministry

Russian Su-34 Strike Aircraft Target Ukrainian Troops in DPR - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Russian "Yug" Group of Forces have attacked three points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops in the...

"Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted damage with guided munitions at two points of temporary deployment of the third separate air assault brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that the Russian strike aircraft have also launched a missile and bomb attack on a temporary deployment point and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian 110th separate mechanized brigade.

