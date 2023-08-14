https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/us-announces-new-200mln-security-assistance-for-ukraine-1112587177.html

US Announces New $200Mln Security Assistance for Ukraine

US Announces New $200Mln Security Assistance for Ukraine

The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional $200 million in security assistance to aid the regime in Kiev in its conflict against Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

2023-08-14T14:36+0000

2023-08-14T14:36+0000

2023-08-14T15:05+0000

americas

ukraine

us arms for ukraine

us military aid

ukrainian crisis

us

antony blinken

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

himars

javelin anti-tank missiles

“Today we are announcing the next package of security assistance to aid Ukraine as it defends its territory and protects its people. This package, which is valued at $200 million and is being executed from previously authorized Presidential Drawdown Authority, includes air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment,” Blinken stated.The US and its allies will continue to prop up Ukraine for as long as it takes to reach a resolution, the secretary added.Security assistance provided through Presidential Drawdown Authority includes equipment from existing US Department of Defense (DoD) stockpiles to Ukraine instead of purchases from contractors.According to the report of the DoD, the new assistance package for Ukraine includes additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Patriot air defense systems.The Presidential Drawdown Authority package will provide Ukraine with munitions for HIMARS and Patriots, 155mm artillery rounds, Javelin anti-armor systems, tactical vehicles and mine-clearing equipment from US stocks, the statement said.The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet both immediate and long-term security needs, the statement added.

