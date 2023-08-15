https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/2000-year-old-gold-coins-from-iron-age-tribe-found-in-wales-1112598208.html
2,000-Year-Old Gold Coins From Iron Age Tribe Found in Wales
This remarkable find, made between July 2021 and March 2022, has been declared a "treasure" by authorities, marking the first instance of Iron Age currency being discovered in the country.
Metal detectorists on the island of Anglesey, Wales, have unearthed a collection of 15 remarkably preserved gold coins from the Iron Age in an astonishing archaeological breakthrough.The coins, identified as "staters," were minted between 60 B.C. and 20 B.C., and they once served as the common currency in ancient Greece. Displaying exquisite craftsmanship, the coins bear the image of the Greek god Apollo adorned with a wreath on one side, and a two-horse chariot with a rider on the other. These coins were likely used by the Corieltavi tribe, which inhabited the region during the Iron Age.Experts from the Gwynedd Archaeological Trust were puzzled about how the coins ended up in the field, but they speculated the coins might have been utilized as offerings to the gods due to the island's historical significance as an "important religious center" from the first century B.C. to the first century A.D.The find, believed to be from the Corieltavi tribe, adds valuable insights into the ancient history of Wales. The coins, originating from three different mints in what is now Lincolnshire, England, provide a glimpse into the trade and connections of Iron Age societies.
Metal detectorists on the island of Anglesey, Wales, have unearthed a collection of 15 remarkably preserved gold coins from the Iron Age in an astonishing archaeological breakthrough.
The coins, identified as "staters," were minted between 60 B.C. and 20 B.C., and they once served as the common currency in ancient Greece.
Displaying exquisite craftsmanship, the coins bear the image of the Greek god Apollo adorned with a wreath on one side, and a two-horse chariot with a rider on the other. These coins were likely used by the Corieltavi tribe, which inhabited the region during the Iron Age.
"Finding a gold stater was always number one on my wish list. We were delighted to discover that this was the first hoard of Iron Age gold coins ever found in Wales," stated Lloyd Roberts, one of the metal detectorists behind the discovery.
Experts from the Gwynedd Archaeological Trust were puzzled about how the coins ended up in the field, but they speculated the coins might have been utilized as offerings to the gods due to the island's historical significance as an "important religious center" from the first century B.C. to the first century A.D.
"This hoard is a fantastic example of the rich archaeological landscape that exists in North-West Wales. While the immediate vicinity of the find did not yield any clues as to the find’s origin, the findspot lies in an area of known prehistoric and early Roman activity and helps increase our understanding of this region," said Sean Derby, Historic Environment Record Archaeologist and PAS Cymru Finds Recording Officer at Gwynedd Archaeological Trust.
The find, believed to be from the Corieltavi tribe, adds valuable insights into the ancient history of Wales. The coins, originating from three different mints in what is now Lincolnshire, England, provide a glimpse into the trade and connections of Iron Age societies.
Oriel Môn, a museum and gallery in Anglesey, will proudly exhibit the coin collection, allowing the public to marvel at this extraordinary discovery that sheds light on the rich history of the region.