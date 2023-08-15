https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/2000-year-old-gold-coins-from-iron-age-tribe-found-in-wales-1112598208.html

2,000-Year-Old Gold Coins From Iron Age Tribe Found in Wales

This remarkable find, made between July 2021 and March 2022, has been declared a "treasure" by authorities, marking the first instance of Iron Age currency being discovered in the country.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112598051_0:45:599:382_1920x0_80_0_0_b44cbe45174d1150e60ec7218136e092.png

Metal detectorists on the island of Anglesey, Wales, have unearthed a collection of 15 remarkably preserved gold coins from the Iron Age in an astonishing archaeological breakthrough.The coins, identified as "staters," were minted between 60 B.C. and 20 B.C., and they once served as the common currency in ancient Greece. Displaying exquisite craftsmanship, the coins bear the image of the Greek god Apollo adorned with a wreath on one side, and a two-horse chariot with a rider on the other. These coins were likely used by the Corieltavi tribe, which inhabited the region during the Iron Age.Experts from the Gwynedd Archaeological Trust were puzzled about how the coins ended up in the field, but they speculated the coins might have been utilized as offerings to the gods due to the island's historical significance as an "important religious center" from the first century B.C. to the first century A.D.The find, believed to be from the Corieltavi tribe, adds valuable insights into the ancient history of Wales. The coins, originating from three different mints in what is now Lincolnshire, England, provide a glimpse into the trade and connections of Iron Age societies.

