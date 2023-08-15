https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/almost-70-of-germans-believe-govt-unable-to-cope-with-problems---poll-1112624766.html
Almost 70% of Germans Believe Gov't Unable to Cope With Problems - Poll
As many as 69% of Germans and a majority in almost all population groups believe that the country's government is unable to cope with various tasks and problems, a poll conducted by the opinion research institute Forsa at the request of the German Civil Service Federation showed on Tuesday.
Only 27% of respondents think that the authorities are totally able to fulfill all their tasks and solve problems, the poll showed. At the same time, respondents believe that the government is performing the worst when it comes to policy on migration (26%), education (19%) and environment (17%). The survey was conducted among 2,008 Germans aged 14 or older in June 2023.
Only 27% of respondents think that the authorities are totally able to fulfill all their tasks and solve problems
, the poll showed.
"A clear majority of respondents, 69% and a majority in almost all population and voter groups believe that the state is overwhelmed with a multitude of tasks and problems," the federation said, adding that 66% of people shared this opinion in 2022.
At the same time, respondents believe that the government is performing the worst when it comes to policy on migration (26%), education (19%) and environment (17%).
The survey was conducted among 2,008 Germans aged 14 or older in June 2023.