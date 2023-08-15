https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/almost-70-of-germans-believe-govt-unable-to-cope-with-problems---poll-1112624766.html

Almost 70% of Germans Believe Gov't Unable to Cope With Problems - Poll

As many as 69% of Germans and a majority in almost all population groups believe that the country's government is unable to cope with various tasks and problems, a poll conducted by the opinion research institute Forsa at the request of the German Civil Service Federation showed on Tuesday.

Only 27% of respondents think that the authorities are totally able to fulfill all their tasks and solve problems, the poll showed. At the same time, respondents believe that the government is performing the worst when it comes to policy on migration (26%), education (19%) and environment (17%). The survey was conducted among 2,008 Germans aged 14 or older in June 2023.

