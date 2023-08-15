https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/coalition-f-35s-flew-dangerously-close-to-russian-su-35s-over-syria-on-monday---moscow-1112625375.html

Coalition F-35s Flew Dangerously Close to Russian Su-35s Over Syria on Monday - Moscow

Two F-35 jets from the US-led coalition in Syria flew dangerously close to two Russian Su-35s on Monday, the latest in a string of violations recorded in Syria lately.

The Russian military official added that the coalition drones breached deconfliction protocols nine times in the past 24 hours. Near the Al-Tanf area, 20 violations were recorded in the past day made by three pairs of F-16 fighters, three pairs of F-35 fighters, two pairs of Rafale fighters, one pair of Typhoon fighters, and two MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle of the US-led coalition, Kulit concluded.

