International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/coalition-f-35s-flew-dangerously-close-to-russian-su-35s-over-syria-on-monday---moscow-1112625375.html
Coalition F-35s Flew Dangerously Close to Russian Su-35s Over Syria on Monday - Moscow
Coalition F-35s Flew Dangerously Close to Russian Su-35s Over Syria on Monday - Moscow
Two F-35 jets from the US-led coalition in Syria flew dangerously close to two Russian Su-35s on Monday, the latest in a string of violations recorded in Syria lately.
2023-08-15T19:47+0000
2023-08-15T19:47+0000
military
syria
su-35
rafale
f-35
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092131270_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee67de760b8ed53c7f97ce81523e10.jpg
The Russian military official added that the coalition drones breached deconfliction protocols nine times in the past 24 hours. Near the Al-Tanf area, 20 violations were recorded in the past day made by three pairs of F-16 fighters, three pairs of F-35 fighters, two pairs of Rafale fighters, one pair of Typhoon fighters, and two MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle of the US-led coalition, Kulit concluded.
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092131270_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acf6a676f4eac77b88cccd011b780833.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria provocations, syrian war, russia in syria, united states in syria
syria provocations, syrian war, russia in syria, united states in syria

Coalition F-35s Flew Dangerously Close to Russian Su-35s Over Syria on Monday - Moscow

19:47 GMT 15.08.2023
© JOEL SAGETTwo US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets fly over the beach of Houlgate, north-western France, on June 6, 2021.
Two US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets fly over the beach of Houlgate, north-western France, on June 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2023
© JOEL SAGET
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two F-35 fighter jets of the US-led international coalition flew dangerously close to Russian Su-35 aircraft over southern Syria on Monday, Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.
The Russian military official added that the coalition drones breached deconfliction protocols nine times in the past 24 hours.
"On August 14, from 12.35 to 12.50 [09:35 to 09:50 am GMT] in the Al-Tanf area at an altitude of about 9100 meters [29800 feet], a dangerous approach took place between two F-35 ‘coalition’ fighters and two Su-35 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces, which were making a planned flight along the southern border of Syria," Kulit told a briefing.
Near the Al-Tanf area, 20 violations were recorded in the past day made by three pairs of F-16 fighters, three pairs of F-35 fighters, two pairs of Rafale fighters, one pair of Typhoon fighters, and two MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle of the US-led coalition, Kulit concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала