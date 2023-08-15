https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/coalition-f-35s-flew-dangerously-close-to-russian-su-35s-over-syria-on-monday---moscow-1112625375.html
Coalition F-35s Flew Dangerously Close to Russian Su-35s Over Syria on Monday - Moscow
Two F-35 jets from the US-led coalition in Syria flew dangerously close to two Russian Su-35s on Monday, the latest in a string of violations recorded in Syria lately.
The Russian military official added that the coalition drones breached deconfliction protocols nine times in the past 24 hours. Near the Al-Tanf area, 20 violations were recorded in the past day made by three pairs of F-16 fighters, three pairs of F-35 fighters, two pairs of Rafale fighters, one pair of Typhoon fighters, and two MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle of the US-led coalition, Kulit concluded.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two F-35 fighter jets of the US-led international coalition flew dangerously close to Russian Su-35 aircraft over southern Syria on Monday, Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.
The Russian military official added that the coalition drones breached deconfliction protocols nine times in the past 24 hours.
"On August 14, from 12.35 to 12.50 [09:35 to 09:50 am GMT] in the Al-Tanf area at an altitude of about 9100 meters [29800 feet], a dangerous approach took place between two F-35 ‘coalition’ fighters and two Su-35 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces, which were making a planned flight along the southern border of Syria," Kulit told a briefing.
Near the Al-Tanf area, 20 violations were recorded in the past day made by three pairs of F-16 fighters, three pairs of F-35 fighters, two pairs of Rafale fighters, one pair of Typhoon fighters, and two MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle of the US-led coalition, Kulit concluded.