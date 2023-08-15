https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/donald-trump-indicted-for-fourth-time-in-georgia-election-interference-case-1112598454.html

Donald Trump Indicted for Fourth Time in Georgia Election Interference Case

Donald Trump Indicted for Fourth Time in Georgia Election Interference Case

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time late Monday, this time for his and his allies alleged actions to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state of Georgia.

2023-08-15T02:58+0000

2023-08-15T02:58+0000

2023-08-15T03:08+0000

donald trump

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112474525_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_66f9c4b61b484cb6d44a742acb931bbe.jpg

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time late Monday, this time for his and his allies alleged actions to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state of Georgia.The grand jury indictment in Georgia stretched far into the night on Monday, with the indictment only becoming public just before 11 p.m. The indictment list charges a total of 20 individuals including Trump, and fellow associates Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Jeffrey Clark, among other figures. Over 40 charges are listed in the filing.Trump was specifically hit with 13 charges, including: Violation of the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, among others.Court Clerk Ché Alexander earlier said she would stay as late as needed to process the indictment documents and make them available to the public. "I'm not going to leave until it's done," she said.Prosecutors have been investigating the alleged election interference scheme for two and half years. The investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, focused on five actions allegedly taken by Trump and his allies, including phone calls that Trump made to state officials in which he told one to "find" the votes he needed to win the state.Prosecutors also investigated a scheme to upend the vote by sending fake electors to certify the vote and a data breach at an election office in Coffee County.Earlier Monday, US media reported that a document from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office outlining charges against Trump was momentarily made public before being taken down.Among the charges listed in the two-page filing against Trump, violations of the Georgia RICO (racketeering) Act was considered the most serious although all charges were felonies, including solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.At the time, the Fulton County Clerk's office acknowledged the mishap and stated the document was fictitious. The release said that no documents have been filed in the case on Monday. It also noted documents that do not have an official case number, filing date, and the name of the clerk of courts are not considered official fillings and should not be treated as such.Trump has also been indicted on federal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and in a New York state case over money he paid to an adult film actress to keep her from speaking about an affair she alleged to have with Trump years before the start of the 2016 US election cycle. In that case, investigators claim the payments were illegally classified as legal expenses.The cases in Georgia and New York are particularly significant because the US president does not have authority over state courts. While legal experts have debated if a president could pardon themselves in a federal case, there is no doubt they cannot in cases handled by state courts. If Trump returns to the White House in 2024, he will not be able to pardon himself in those cases.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump indictment, georgia election interference case