Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Seeks to Move Georgia Case to Federal Court - Reports

Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff to former President Donald Trump will seek to move his criminal case from the state level in Georgia to a federal court.

On Monday night, a Fulton County grand jury approved charges against former President Donald Trump, Meadows, and 17 other associates in connection to District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Meadows' attorney argues, the report said on Tuesday, that his client's case should be moved to a federal court because he is accused of actions he allegedly took as a federal official and as a result based on federal law. Meadows' lawyer, George Terwilliger, claims in the court filing that Meadows did nothing criminal, but only carried out legal duties as a White House chief of staff, the report said. The Supremacy Clause of the US Constitution prohibits this kind of state interference in a federal official's duties. Former US federal prosecutor Ronald Sievert told Sputnik earlier in the day that moving the state case in Georgia into a federal court may not be possible given that the case is in connection to elections administered in the state. The report also said Meadows intends to file a motion to dismiss his case. The Fulton County District Attorney told reporters on Monday night that the grand jury issued arrest warrants for the 19 defendants named in the indictment, but they all have until August 25 to voluntarily surrender.

