Fulton County Clerk of Courts Says Published Trump's Indictment Due to 'Mishap'
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Says Published Trump’s Indictment Due to ‘Mishap’
The Fulton County Clerk of Courts said in a statement that the premature publishing of Donald Trump's indictment was due to a "mishap" by the clerk.
On Monday, Reuters reported that a document from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office was published online showing charges against Trump before being taken down. Following the reporting, the Fulton County Clerk's office said that the document circulating online showing alleged criminal charges against former US President Donald Trump was fictitious and no documents had been filed. At the same time, the Fulton County Clerk of Courts acknowledged that the trial run of the system using some pre-existing charges resulted in the docketing of an actual indictment but nevertheless called the document “fictitious,” as it lacked a signed "true" or "no" bill, or an official stamp with Clerk Alexander's name. The office also clarified that it is a normal practice for media outlets to get a copy of a court filing before it is published and this was the case on August 14. A Fulton County grand jury in the state of Georgia indicted former President Donald Trump with 13 criminal charges related to an investigation alleging he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Eighteen other associates were also charged in the indictment, including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a press conference that a grand jury issued arrest warrants against the 19 defendants named in the 41-count indictment, including against former President Donald Trump, in an election interference case, but they will all have an opportunity to voluntarily surrender by August 25.
che alexander, fulton county, donald trump georgia case
20:48 GMT 15.08.2023
© AP Photo / Brynn AndersonCounty Clerk Che Alexander departs the courtroom of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
County Clerk Che Alexander departs the courtroom of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
© AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Fulton County Clerk of Courts said in a statement on Tuesday that it did publish an indictment charging former US President Donald Trump and his associates with multiple counts related to an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, but it happened due to a “mishap” while conducting a trial run of the system.
On Monday, Reuters reported that a document from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office was published online showing charges against Trump before being taken down. Following the reporting, the Fulton County Clerk's office said that the document circulating online showing alleged criminal charges against former US President Donald Trump was fictitious and no documents had been filed.
“[M]idday on August 14, 2023, a media outlet utilizing the Fulton County Press que obtained a docket sheet and shared it with other media outlets who then released the sample working document related to … Trump reporting that an indictment had been returned by the Special Grand Jury in Fulton County Georgia,” the statement said. “Upon learning of the mishap, Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts, Che Alexander, immediately removed the document.”
At the same time, the Fulton County Clerk of Courts acknowledged that the trial run of the system using some pre-existing charges resulted in the docketing of an actual indictment but nevertheless called the document “fictitious,” as it lacked a signed "true" or "no" bill, or an official stamp with Clerk Alexander's name.
The office also clarified that it is a normal practice for media outlets to get a copy of a court filing before it is published and this was the case on August 14.
A Fulton County grand jury in the state of Georgia indicted former President Donald Trump with 13 criminal charges related to an investigation alleging he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Eighteen other associates were also charged in the indictment, including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a press conference that a grand jury issued arrest warrants against the 19 defendants named in the 41-count indictment, including against former President Donald Trump, in an election interference case, but they will all have an opportunity to voluntarily surrender by August 25.
