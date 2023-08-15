https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/garland-appoints-special-counsel-in-hunter-biden-case-1112598891.html

Garland Appoints Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Case

Garland Appoints Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Case

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the new appointed council in the Hunter Biden case.

Garland Appoints Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Case On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the new appointed council in the Hunter Biden case.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystRobert Patillo - Lawyer and Political CommentatorTed Rall - Cartoonist and Host of The Final CountdownDavid Tawil - Co-Founder of Pro-Chain CapitalIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team discusses the so-called "Ukrainian counteroffensive". Military analyst Mark Sleboda gives expert insight about the ongoing battles in the Donbass.In the second hour, Fault Lines' show discusses the newly appointed Special Counsel to the Hunter Biden case. Ted Rall and Robert Patillo join the team to discuss the Special Counsel's appointment and what this means for the Hunter Biden saga.In the third hour, the Fault Lines hosts discuss the FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his list of crimes. Cryptocurrency and Blockchain expert David Tawil speaks to the team about the SBF case and the long list of charges he is facing in court.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

