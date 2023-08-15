Georgia Grand Jury Returns 10 Indictments Amid Anticipated Charges in Trump Election Case

International
Breaking News: Donald Trump Indicted for Fourth Time in Georgia Election Interference Case
A Fulton County grand jury in the state of Georgia returned 10 indictments late Monday against former President Donald Trump in an election-interference case attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
A photo of the indictment cover sheet was released on social media; however, it did not appear to have the judge's signature, nor were any details of the filings made available.It is unknown whether Trump is potentially named in either of the indictments, although insiders have said it is likely. Trump has repeatedly condemned the criminal proceedings against him as attempts to weaponize the American justice system to prevent him from running in the 2024 US presidential election and denied any wrongdoing. In fact, as reports emerged of a new slate of charges against the former president, the Trump campaign issued a statement blasting the move as a "corrupt Democrat attempts [that] will fail."Former Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani, in a statement, suggested that the former US president's legal team should file a motion to dismiss for a constitutional due process violation for publicly issuing an indictment before the grand jury had actually signed one.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Fulton County grand jury in the state of Georgia returned 10 indictments late Monday as tensions remain high over anticipated charges against former President Donald Trump in an election interference case.
A photo of the indictment cover sheet was released on social media; however, it did not appear to have the judge's signature, nor were any details of the filings made available.
It is unknown whether Trump is potentially named in either of the indictments, although insiders have said it is likely.
Trump has repeatedly condemned the criminal proceedings against him as attempts to weaponize the American justice system to prevent him from running in the 2024 US presidential election and denied any wrongdoing.
In fact, as reports emerged of a new slate of charges against the former president, the Trump campaign issued a statement blasting the move as a "corrupt Democrat attempts [that] will fail."

Earlier Monday, US media reported that a document from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office was published online showing charges against Trump before it was taken down.

The two-page document, which was reportedly published in a court filing system for a brief moment, showed multiple criminal charges against Trump, including violation of Georgia RICO (Racketeer, Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, filing false documents, making false statements, among other offenses.

Former Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani, in a statement, suggested that the former US president's legal team should file a motion to dismiss for a constitutional due process violation for publicly issuing an indictment before the grand jury had actually signed one.
