Georgia Grand Jury Returns 10 Indictments Amid Anticipated Charges in Trump Election Case
02:37 GMT 15.08.2023 (Updated: 02:45 GMT 15.08.2023)
© AP Photo / Butch DillFILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. Former Vice President Mike Pence is refuting claims from Trump's legal team that Trump never asked him to reject votes from certain states while certifying the 2020 election.
© AP Photo / Butch Dill
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Fulton County grand jury in the state of Georgia returned 10 indictments late Monday as tensions remain high over anticipated charges against former President Donald Trump in an election interference case.
A photo of the indictment cover sheet was released on social media; however, it did not appear to have the judge's signature, nor were any details of the filings made available.
BIG FLAG: a Fulton County grand jury has returned 10 indictments. @CharlieGileNBC snapped this photo at the clerk’s office.— Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) August 15, 2023
We are awaiting names and details. pic.twitter.com/IwGVxsck80
It is unknown whether Trump is potentially named in either of the indictments, although insiders have said it is likely.
Trump has repeatedly condemned the criminal proceedings against him as attempts to weaponize the American justice system to prevent him from running in the 2024 US presidential election and denied any wrongdoing.
In fact, as reports emerged of a new slate of charges against the former president, the Trump campaign issued a statement blasting the move as a "corrupt Democrat attempts [that] will fail."
Earlier Monday, US media reported that a document from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office was published online showing charges against Trump before it was taken down.
The two-page document, which was reportedly published in a court filing system for a brief moment, showed multiple criminal charges against Trump, including violation of Georgia RICO (Racketeer, Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, filing false documents, making false statements, among other offenses.
Former Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani, in a statement, suggested that the former US president's legal team should file a motion to dismiss for a constitutional due process violation for publicly issuing an indictment before the grand jury had actually signed one.