https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/georgia-grand-jury-returns-10-indictments-amid-anticipated-charges-in-trump-election-case-1112599032.html

Georgia Grand Jury Returns 10 Indictments Amid Anticipated Charges in Trump Election Case

Georgia Grand Jury Returns 10 Indictments Amid Anticipated Charges in Trump Election Case

A Fulton County grand jury in the state of Georgia returned 10 indictments late Monday against former President Donald Trump in an election-interference case attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

2023-08-15T02:37+0000

2023-08-15T02:37+0000

2023-08-15T02:45+0000

americas

donald trump

georgia

us election 2020

fani willis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/08/1112450938_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8dccb5386ce66b8f7740dada22084259.jpg

A photo of the indictment cover sheet was released on social media; however, it did not appear to have the judge's signature, nor were any details of the filings made available.It is unknown whether Trump is potentially named in either of the indictments, although insiders have said it is likely. Trump has repeatedly condemned the criminal proceedings against him as attempts to weaponize the American justice system to prevent him from running in the 2024 US presidential election and denied any wrongdoing. In fact, as reports emerged of a new slate of charges against the former president, the Trump campaign issued a statement blasting the move as a "corrupt Democrat attempts [that] will fail."Former Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani, in a statement, suggested that the former US president's legal team should file a motion to dismiss for a constitutional due process violation for publicly issuing an indictment before the grand jury had actually signed one.

americas

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fulton county district attorney's office, georgia, georgia grand jury, indictments, former president donald trump, 2020 election interference case, efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election