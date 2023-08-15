https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/global-ai-investment-could-soar-to-158-bln-by-2025--report-1112601308.html
Global AI Investment Could Soar to $158 Bln by 2025 – Report
Global AI Investment Could Soar to $158 Bln by 2025 – Report
Goldman Sachs economists claimed that most of private financial injections across the world would be pumped into the so-called generative artificial intelligence.
Global private investment in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies could near $158 billion by 2025, a new Goldman Sachs report has revealed.The survey was conducted by Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Devesh Kodnani, who estimated that the next three years may see a 72% increase in global businesses' investment in AI.The two argued that financial injections will most likely focus on a number of business segments pertaining to companies that train or develop AI models as well as those that provide infrastructure to support AI applications like data centers. Additionally, the authors added, investments will shore up the corporate end-users paying for software and cloud infrastructure services. Separately, the authors stressed that although AI investment is projected to rise significantly over the next few years, "the near-term GDP [gross domestic product] impact is likely to be fairly modest given that AI-related investment currently accounts for a very low share of US and global GDP."The global leader of private investments in AI remains the US, with a total of $47.4 billion pumped in 2022. The second and third positions are held by China and the UK, with $13.4 billion, and $4.4 billion, respectively.Generative AI - a type of artificial intelligence that can produce content such as audio, video, text and other data - is already widely seen as something that has huge potential to increase labor productivity and economic output.Russia's Development of AI Sector As of today, Russia has the entire portfolio of basic AI technologies and products, remaining in the top-20 list of countries when it comes to AI research and development, according to statistics by the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics University.Despite the outflow of foreign software, vendors and specialists due to the anti-Russian sanctions, the growth of the country's AI industry amounted to about 20% last year, the statistics indicated. In 2023, the volume of AI market in Russia is expected to exceed $500 million."The future belongs to AI, something that we know perfectly well," the Russian head of state stressed.
Global private investment in artificial intelligence
(AI) technologies could near $158 billion
by 2025, a new Goldman Sachs report has revealed.
The survey was conducted by Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Devesh Kodnani, who estimated that the next three years may see a 72% increase in global businesses’ investment in AI.
The authors of the report suggested that the investment could reach $110 billion by the end of this year before rising over $20 billion annually to stand at $158 billion in 2025.
The two argued that financial injections will most likely focus on a number of business segments pertaining to companies that train or develop AI models
as well as those that provide infrastructure to support AI applications like data centers. Additionally, the authors added, investments will shore up the corporate end-users paying for software and cloud infrastructure services.
"While AI investment thus far has been focused on model development, a substantially larger hardware and software push will likely be required for generative AI to scale," the report pointed out.
Separately, the authors stressed that although AI investment is projected to rise significantly over the next few years, "the near-term GDP [gross domestic product] impact is likely to be fairly modest given that AI-related investment currently accounts for a very low share of US and global GDP."
The global leader of private investments in AI remains the US, with a total of $47.4 billion pumped in 2022. The second and third positions are held by China and the UK, with $13.4 billion, and $4.4 billion, respectively.
Generative AI - a type of artificial intelligence
that can produce content such as audio, video, text and other data - is already widely seen as something that has huge potential to increase labor productivity and economic output.
Russia's Development of AI Sector
As of today, Russia has the entire portfolio of basic AI technologies and products, remaining in the top-20 list of countries when it comes to AI research and development, according to statistics by the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics University.
Despite the outflow of foreign software, vendors and specialists due to the anti-Russian sanctions, the growth of the country’s AI industry amounted to about 20% last year, the statistics indicated. In 2023, the volume of AI market in Russia is expected to exceed $500 million.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, underlined last month that the development of AI in any country is “no less significant than the implementation of the USSR’s nuclear or missile projects in the 1940s and the 1950s.”
“The future belongs to AI, something that we know perfectly well,” the Russian head of state stressed.