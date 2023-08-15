International
WATCH LIVE: Moscow International Security Conference Comes Amid 'Drastic Change' in International Situation
Moscow International Security Conference Comes Amid 'Drastic Change' in International Situation
Moscow International Security Conference Comes Amid 'Drastic Change' in International Situation
The conference, which has been held under the auspices of the Russian Defense Ministry since 2012, deals with the most pressing issues pertaining to global and regional security.
The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security kicks off in Kubinka’s Patriot Park outside Moscow on Tuesday. He added that the conference would deal with “the problems of global and regional stability, as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe.”Watch Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
russian defense minister sergei shoigu, the 11th moscow conference on international security, multipolar world order
russian defense minister sergei shoigu, the 11th moscow conference on international security, multipolar world order

Moscow International Security Conference Comes Amid 'Drastic Change' in International Situation

07:14 GMT 15.08.2023
The Russian Ministry of Defense main building is pictured in central Moscow, Russia.
Oleg Burunov
The conference, which has been held under the auspices of the Russian Defense Ministry since 2012, deals with the most pressing issues pertaining to global and regional security.
The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security kicks off in Kubinka’s Patriot Park outside Moscow on Tuesday.

In an address to participants, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed that the event comes “in the context of a drastic change in the military-political situation in the world, and the strengthening of a real multipolar world order.”

He added that the conference would deal with “the problems of global and regional stability, as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe.”
Watch Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
