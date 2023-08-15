https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/moscow-international-security-conference-comes-amid-drastic-change-in-international-situation-1112601555.html

Moscow International Security Conference Comes Amid 'Drastic Change' in International Situation

Moscow International Security Conference Comes Amid 'Drastic Change' in International Situation

The conference, which has been held under the auspices of the Russian Defense Ministry since 2012, deals with the most pressing issues pertaining to global and regional security.

2023-08-15T07:14+0000

2023-08-15T07:14+0000

2023-08-15T07:14+0000

russia

russia

kubinka

conference

sergei shoigu

security

world order

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111067431_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_86452a748428f5f04177397ddc329cd5.jpg

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security kicks off in Kubinka’s Patriot Park outside Moscow on Tuesday. He added that the conference would deal with “the problems of global and regional stability, as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe.”Watch Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

russia

kubinka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

XI Moscow conference on international security kicks off outside Moscow XI Moscow conference on international security kicks off outside Moscow 2023-08-15T07:14+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian defense minister sergei shoigu, the 11th moscow conference on international security, multipolar world order