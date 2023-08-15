International
Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Military Cooperation - Moscow
The Deputy Defense Minister of Russia and his Saudi counterpart discussed military cooperation on the margins of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.
"The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of defence. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship and trust, and also confirmed the mutual attitude of the parties to further develop cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia in the military sphere," the ministry said in a statement. The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security took place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Moscow Region's town of Kubinka on Tuesday. The defense ministers from Russia, China, Belarus and Venezuela participated in the conference together with other senior officials.
20:11 GMT 15.08.2023
© Sputnik / Григорий Сысоев / Go to the mediabankRussian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, file photo.
KUBINKA, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and his Saudi counterpart, Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, have discussed military cooperation between the two nations on the margins of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of defence. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship and trust, and also confirmed the mutual attitude of the parties to further develop cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia in the military sphere," the ministry said in a statement.
The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security took place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Moscow Region's town of Kubinka on Tuesday. The defense ministers from Russia, China, Belarus and Venezuela participated in the conference together with other senior officials.
