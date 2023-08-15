https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/russian-deputy-defense-minister-saudi-counterpart-discuss-military-cooperation---moscow-1112625479.html

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Military Cooperation - Moscow

The Deputy Defense Minister of Russia and his Saudi counterpart discussed military cooperation on the margins of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of defence. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship and trust, and also confirmed the mutual attitude of the parties to further develop cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia in the military sphere," the ministry said in a statement. The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security took place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Moscow Region's town of Kubinka on Tuesday. The defense ministers from Russia, China, Belarus and Venezuela participated in the conference together with other senior officials.

