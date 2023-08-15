https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/russian-urals-oil-average-price-amounts-to-7033-per-barrel-july-15-august-14-1112614870.html
Russian Urals Oil Average Price Amounts to $70.33 Per Barrel July 15-August 14
The average price of Russian oil brand Urals amounted to $70.33 per barrel over the period of July 15 - Audust 14, while the Brent benchmark was trading at $84.23 per barrel, bringing the Russian oil's discount to $13.9 per barrel, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The average price of Urals oil from July 15 to August 14, 2023, was $70.33 per barrel, or $513.4 per tonne. North Sea Dated oil price for this period amounted to $84.23," the ministry wrote on Telegram. Additionally, Russia is increasing duty on oil exports by $4.5 to $21.4 from September 1, the ministry noted.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The average price of Russian oil brand Urals amounted to $70.33 per barrel over the period of July 15 - August 14, while the Brent benchmark was trading at $84.23 per barrel, bringing the Russian oil's discount to $13.9 per barrel, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The average price of Urals oil from July 15 to August 14, 2023, was $70.33 per barrel, or $513.4 per tonne. North Sea Dated oil price for this period amounted to $84.23," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
Additionally, Russia is increasing duty on oil exports
by $4.5 to $21.4 from September 1, the ministry noted.