Russian Urals Oil Average Price Amounts to $70.33 Per Barrel July 15-August 14
The average price of Russian oil brand Urals amounted to $70.33 per barrel over the period of July 15 - Audust 14, while the Brent benchmark was trading at $84.23 per barrel, bringing the Russian oil's discount to $13.9 per barrel, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The average price of Urals oil from July 15 to August 14, 2023, was $70.33 per barrel, or $513.4 per tonne. North Sea Dated oil price for this period amounted to $84.23," the ministry wrote on Telegram. Additionally, Russia is increasing duty on oil exports by $4.5 to $21.4 from September 1, the ministry noted.
russian urals oil, russian oil revenues, russian economy, g7 price cap, urals oil price above price cap, russia's oil production, oil price, russian oil
13:50 GMT 15.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The average price of Russian oil brand Urals amounted to $70.33 per barrel over the period of July 15 - August 14, while the Brent benchmark was trading at $84.23 per barrel, bringing the Russian oil's discount to $13.9 per barrel, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The average price of Urals oil from July 15 to August 14, 2023, was $70.33 per barrel, or $513.4 per tonne. North Sea Dated oil price for this period amounted to $84.23," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
An oil pump jack operated by the Yamashneft Oil and Gas Production Division of Tatneft, are seen in Almetyevsk District of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2023
Economy
Why Russia's Urals Oil Price is Rising Despite G7 Cap and Decline in Demand?
13 July, 19:18 GMT
Additionally, Russia is increasing duty on oil exports by $4.5 to $21.4 from September 1, the ministry noted.
