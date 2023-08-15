https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/russian-urals-oil-average-price-amounts-to-7033-per-barrel-july-15-august-14-1112614870.html

Russian Urals Oil Average Price Amounts to $70.33 Per Barrel July 15-August 14

Russian Urals Oil Average Price Amounts to $70.33 Per Barrel July 15-August 14

The average price of Russian oil brand Urals amounted to $70.33 per barrel over the period of July 15 - Audust 14, while the Brent benchmark was trading at $84.23 per barrel, bringing the Russian oil's discount to $13.9 per barrel, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

2023-08-15T13:50+0000

2023-08-15T13:50+0000

2023-08-15T13:50+0000

economy

2022 russian oil price cap

russian finance ministry

russian economy under sanctions

russia

urals

brent

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112614624_0:73:3050:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_4337ab083af350e13646a45edae6e32a.jpg

"The average price of Urals oil from July 15 to August 14, 2023, was $70.33 per barrel, or $513.4 per tonne. North Sea Dated oil price for this period amounted to $84.23," the ministry wrote on Telegram. Additionally, Russia is increasing duty on oil exports by $4.5 to $21.4 from September 1, the ministry noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/why-russias-urals-oil-price-is-rising-despite-g7-cap-and-decline-in-demand-1111861060.html

russia

urals

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian urals oil, russian oil revenues, russian economy, g7 price cap, urals oil price above price cap, russia's oil production, oil price, russian oil