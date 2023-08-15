https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/trump-ga-charges-loom-peace-activists-smeared-kansas-newspaper-raid-1112594244.html

Trump GA Charges Loom, Peace Activists Smeared, Kansas Newspaper Raid

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is ordered to jail for witness tampering, and Senator Dianne Feinstein gives her party another scare.

Trump GA Charges Loom, Peace Activists Smeared, Kansas Newspaper Raid FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is ordered to jail for witness tampering, and Senator Dianne Feinstein gives her party another scare.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses Western media gloom over Kiev’s current military performance, how US officials are setting up a “blame game,” China's defense minister visiting Russia and Belarus, speculation that North Korea is shipping shells to Russian forces in Ukraine, and how focusing on only one kind of warfare leaves countries vulnerable.Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses attacks on US peace activists by the New York Times that suggest a “new era of McCarthyism”, how grassroots activists are responding to the Times’ recent hitpiece, and establishment media smearing social justice organizers as carrying “Beijing talking points.”Former Associate Deputy Attorney General and constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses the Supreme Court stay of the controversial Sackler family settlement over the opioid crisis, an imminent new indictment against former President Donald Trump in Georgia and the gag order invoked against Trump, the collapse of the Hunter Biden plea deal, and the appointment of a Special Counsel to his case.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the raid on a small town Kansas newspaper by police, an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would place restrictions on data brokers' ability to publish information about members of Congress, and why average Americans could benefit from similar restrictions.The Misfits also discuss a lawsuit against EcoHealth Alliance over COVID-19 and new allegations about the actual life story of the man the movie “The Blindside” was based on.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

