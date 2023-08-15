International
Typhoon Lan Hits Western Japan, Sparks Flight Cancellations & Power Outages
Typhoon Lan Hits Western Japan, Sparks Flight Cancellations & Power Outages
The effects of the typhoon have also affected daily life and commerce, with power outages affecting nearly 90,000 households in central and western Japan.
04:03 GMT 15.08.2023
The storm's heavy rain and strong winds have battered central and western Japan, leading to concerns about flooding and infrastructure damage. In Nara city, the winds brought down scaffolding at a construction site.
Typhoon Lan, a slow-moving and powerful storm, made landfall in western Japan early Tuesday, causing widespread disruption and prompting authorities to issue flood and landslide warnings.
As it approached from the Pacific Ocean, the typhoon struck the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture, approximately 400 kilometers southwest of Tokyo.
Typhoon Lan's sustained winds reached 150 kph (93 mph) as it moved northwest across Honshu, the main island of Japan, at a speed of around 15 kph (9 mph). The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts the typhoon will reach the Sea of Japan by early Wednesday and continue its northward trajectory along the sea.
The impact of the typhoon has been substantial, with nearly 800 flights cancelled and tens of thousands of households losing power. Rivers are on the brink of overflowing, and numerous homes and stores have experienced water damage.
The effects of the typhoon have also affected daily life and commerce, with power outages affecting nearly 90,000 households in central and western Japan. In response, some 210 7-Eleven convenience stores were temporarily closed to ensure the safety of customers and employees.
The dangerous weather conditions have prompted road closures and the suspension of dozens of train lines in the affected region.
Over the next 24 hours, the central Tokai region, which includes the home of Toyota Motor, is expected to receive a staggering 350 mm (13.8 inches) of rainfall – almost three times the average rainfall for the month of August. Many factories in the area close during the Obon holiday season, when urban residents return to their ancestral homes.
