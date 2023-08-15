https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/ukrainian-offensives-shortcomings-causes-blame-game-1112591479.html
Ukrainian Offensive's Shortcomings Causes 'Blame Game'
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the Ukrainian offensive's shortcomings.
Ted Harvey - Political Commentator and Former Colorado State SenatorMark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystDr. Reese Halter - Ecological Stress PhysiologistEsteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The CradleThe show begins with Political commentator Ted Harvey, who joins The Final Countdown to provide his insight into both Donald Trump's federal indictment and the Special Counsel appointment for Hunter Biden's investigation.In the second half of the first hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda talks to The Final Countdown about the so-called Ukraine counter-offensive shortcomings and the reactions from its Western backers.The second hour is joined by Dr. Reese Halter, who discusses the ecological tragedy in Hawaii as the death toll rises. He provides his insight into the growing need to confront climate change.The show finishes with Journalist Esteban Carrillo, who joins The Final Countdown to discuss the latest on the US-brokered talks between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Ukrainian Offensive's Shortcomings Causes 'Blame Game'
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the Ukrainian offensive's shortcomings.
Ted Harvey - Political Commentator and Former Colorado State Senator
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
Dr. Reese Halter - Ecological Stress Physiologist
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The Cradle
The show begins with Political commentator Ted Harvey, who joins The Final Countdown to provide his insight into both Donald Trump's federal indictment and the Special Counsel appointment for Hunter Biden's investigation.
In the second half of the first hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda talks to The Final Countdown about the so-called Ukraine counter-offensive shortcomings and the reactions from its Western backers.
The second hour is joined by Dr. Reese Halter, who discusses the ecological tragedy in Hawaii as the death toll rises. He provides his insight into the growing need to confront climate change.
The show finishes with Journalist Esteban Carrillo, who joins The Final Countdown to discuss the latest on the US-brokered talks between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
