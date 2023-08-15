https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/watch-russian-naval-troopers-inspect-foreign-cargo-ship-in-black-sea-1112605947.html
Watch Russian Naval Troopers Inspect Foreign Cargo Ship in Black Sea
On August 13, a Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship, the Vasily Bykov, intercepted the Sukru Okan, a cargo vessel bound for the Ukrainian port of Izmail, after the latter ignored hails from the Russian ship to stop for an inspection.
The cargo ship, which was sailing under the flag of Palau, finally stopped after warning shots were fired by the Vasily Bykov, and a team of armed Russian military personnel arrived aboard the Sukru Okan via a Ka-29 helicopter to sweep the vessel to ensure that it was not ferrying any prohibited items (such as weapons) to Ukraine.
A short video released online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows the helicopter flying close to the cargo ship before deploying the inspection team.
The Russian servicemen can then be seen performing their duties, interacting with the ship’s crew and checking the relevant documents.