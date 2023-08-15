https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/why-organizers-are-pushing-back-against-the-rise-of-the-right-1112595192.html

Why Organizers Are Pushing Back Against the Rise of the Right

Why Organizers Are Pushing Back Against the Rise of the Right

The History of ECOWAS In Neocolonialism, NYC Mayor Claims There Is No More Room For Migrants, Mumia Speaks on Black Liberation

by any means necessary

radio

nyc

migration

niger

virginia

idaho

mumia abu-jamal

Why Organizers Are Pushing Back Against The Rise of the Right The History of ECOWAS In Neocolonialism, NYC Mayor Claims There Is No More Room For Migrants, Mumia Speaks on Black Liberation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by to discuss Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the role that ECOWAS has played in western neocolonial ambitions in west Africa, how the bloc is continuing to serve as a tool for intervention in Niger as it continues its sanctions on the country and has threatened military intervention, and how popular movements in Niger and in west Africa are fighting back against ECOWAS and against neocolonialism.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City to discuss New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s claims that there is no more room in the city in response to the crisis of crowding in the city’s shelter system caused by right-wing governors sending migrants to New York, why these migrants and other homeless people in the city are living in such crowded conditions in one of the most wealthy cities in the world, and why Eric Adams is only the latest figurehead in a political system that refuses to house people and fund the necessities of life.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie feature a commentary from Mumia Abu-Jamal on the movement for Black liberation against mass incarceration and police terror and how repression has de-radicalized these movements.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss the sixth anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and why many activists urge resistance against the ongoing organizing of the right-wing, the conviction of Patriot Front members, how the right-wing is attempting to use lawsuits against antifascist organizers, and reports about the presence of radical right-wing group members in the US military and the military’s political character.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

