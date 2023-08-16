https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/biden-slammed-for-vacationing-as-maui-is-devastated-by-wildfires-1112622126.html
Biden Slammed for Vacationing as Maui is Devastated by Wildfires
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the Maui wildfires.
2023-08-16T04:02+0000
2023-08-16T04:02+0000
2023-08-16T11:26+0000
Bob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH CoalitionAngie Wong - JournalistSteve Gill - Attorney, CEO of Gill MediaJohn Kiriakou - Co-Host of Political MisfitsThe show kicks off with Attorney Bob Patillo joining The Final Countdown to share his legal expertise on Trump's 41 criminal counts. Then, journalist Angie Wong joins later to discuss the political ramifications.The second hour begins with Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joining to share his perspective on the Biden Administration's response to the Hawaii wildfires.The United States is considering a plea deal that would allow the imprisoned journalist to return to Australia. Host of Political Misfits and Former CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou joins The Final Countdown to discuss the ongoing fight for free speech.
04:02 GMT 16.08.2023 (Updated: 11:26 GMT 16.08.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the Maui wildfires.
Bob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Steve Gill - Attorney, CEO of Gill Media
John Kiriakou - Co-Host of Political Misfits
The show kicks off with Attorney Bob Patillo joining The Final Countdown to share his legal expertise on Trump's 41 criminal counts. Then, journalist Angie Wong joins later to discuss the political ramifications.
The second hour begins with Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joining to share his perspective on the Biden Administration's response to the Hawaii wildfires.
The United States is considering a plea deal that would allow the imprisoned journalist to return to Australia. Host of Political Misfits and Former CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou joins The Final Countdown to discuss the ongoing fight for free speech.
