International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/biden-slammed-for-vacationing-as-maui-is-devastated-by-wildfires-1112622126.html
Biden Slammed for Vacationing as Maui is Devastated by Wildfires
Biden Slammed for Vacationing as Maui is Devastated by Wildfires
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the Maui wildfires.
2023-08-16T04:02+0000
2023-08-16T11:26+0000
the final countdown
donald trump's indictment
joe biden
hawaii
maui wildfires 2023
radio
julian assange
maui
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112621969_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fc1f016cea7da74b3e34626e38074065.jpg
Biden Slammed for Vacationing as Maui is Devastated by Wildfires
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the Maui wildfires.
Bob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH CoalitionAngie Wong - JournalistSteve Gill - Attorney, CEO of Gill MediaJohn Kiriakou - Co-Host of Political MisfitsThe show kicks off with Attorney Bob Patillo joining The Final Countdown to share his legal expertise on Trump's 41 criminal counts. Then, journalist Angie Wong joins later to discuss the political ramifications.The second hour begins with Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joining to share his perspective on the Biden Administration's response to the Hawaii wildfires.The United States is considering a plea deal that would allow the imprisoned journalist to return to Australia. Host of Political Misfits and Former CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou joins The Final Countdown to discuss the ongoing fight for free speech.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
hawaii
maui
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112621969_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_70bdf0734d119e600e6033854d193e1c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, trump’s indictment in ga, political ramifications, hawaii devastation, maui wildfires, aid package to ukraine, julian assange plea deal
the final countdown, trump’s indictment in ga, political ramifications, hawaii devastation, maui wildfires, aid package to ukraine, julian assange plea deal

Biden Slammed for Vacationing as Maui is Devastated by Wildfires

04:02 GMT 16.08.2023 (Updated: 11:26 GMT 16.08.2023)
The Final Countdown
Biden Slammed for Vacationing as Maui is Devastated by Wildfires
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the Maui wildfires.
Bob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Angie Wong - Journalist
Steve Gill - Attorney, CEO of Gill Media
John Kiriakou - Co-Host of Political Misfits
The show kicks off with Attorney Bob Patillo joining The Final Countdown to share his legal expertise on Trump's 41 criminal counts. Then, journalist Angie Wong joins later to discuss the political ramifications.
The second hour begins with Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joining to share his perspective on the Biden Administration's response to the Hawaii wildfires.
The United States is considering a plea deal that would allow the imprisoned journalist to return to Australia. Host of Political Misfits and Former CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou joins The Final Countdown to discuss the ongoing fight for free speech.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала