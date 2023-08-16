https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/biden-slammed-for-vacationing-as-maui-is-devastated-by-wildfires-1112622126.html

Biden Slammed for Vacationing as Maui is Devastated by Wildfires

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the Maui wildfires.

Bob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH CoalitionAngie Wong - JournalistSteve Gill - Attorney, CEO of Gill MediaJohn Kiriakou - Co-Host of Political MisfitsThe show kicks off with Attorney Bob Patillo joining The Final Countdown to share his legal expertise on Trump's 41 criminal counts. Then, journalist Angie Wong joins later to discuss the political ramifications.The second hour begins with Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joining to share his perspective on the Biden Administration's response to the Hawaii wildfires.The United States is considering a plea deal that would allow the imprisoned journalist to return to Australia. Host of Political Misfits and Former CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou joins The Final Countdown to discuss the ongoing fight for free speech.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

