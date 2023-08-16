https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/east-palestine-lesson-for-maui-victims-dont-take-for-granted-youll-get-help-needed-1112655176.html

East Palestine Lesson for Maui Victims: ‘Don’t Take for Granted’ You’ll Get Help Needed

A journalist who reported on East Palestine six months after the disastrous train derailment and chemical leak told Sputnik a socialized health care system could better provide for victims’ needs than one centered on corporations.

The derailment, chemical leak, and “controlled burn” of toxic vinyl chloride in East Palestine on February 3, 2023, is continuing to affect the health of residents, who have gotten little help from either the Norfolk Southern railroad responsible for the disaster or from the federal government, said Dr. Margaret Flowers, a medical doctor, co-director of Popular Resistance, and a member of the steering committee of HOPE (Health Over Profit) that aims to achieve Medicare for All.The Radio Sputnik interview with Flowers can be seen here and starts at time index 1:32:00.Flowers recently spoke on her podcast Clearing the FOG with an activist fighting for the rights of victims of the disaster: Hilary Flint of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, the vice president of the Unity Council for the East Palestine Train Derailment.“What she reported is just a failure at every level - local, state and federal - from the beginning and they continue to be failed. The waterways are still very dirty, there’s lots of videos you can find on social media of people who just overturn a rock or poke a stick in the creek and it gets an oily sheen. Peoples’ homes have been contaminated, many who still can’t return to their homes. And the chemicals have soaked into soft surfaces and even the wood in the homes, so when there’s a hot day, it off-gasses and they continue to be exposed over and over again, but they’re not getting the monitoring that they need to let them know when that’s happening, whether it’s safe, etc etc.”“Meanwhile, people are not getting the financial aid they need to be able to replace the items in their homes, like their mattresses or their carpets or the things like that that are contaminated. They’re not getting the testing, there are only certain areas where they would do the testing, but the contamination, especially after they burned the railroad cars and that toxic plume - I think people saw the photo of that - went pretty far and wide.”Flowers said it “would make a difference” if US President Joe Biden had declared an emergency in Ohio, as the state’s governor requested a month ago after months of pressure from East Palestine residents.“What that would do is then make it official that that area would be declared an emergency site and be able to qualify for federal funding and support. But the state of Pennsylvania - you know, this happened right on the border - can’t request an emergency declaration unless Ohio gets one, so this is really a first step,” she explained.She compared the situation to that in Libby, Montana, which was declared a superfund site by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2009 after more than 400 people died due to asbestos exposure from the vermiculite mines. In 2011, a pilot program was set up under the aegis of the Affordable Care Act to provide the victims with Medicare access, and in 2020, the Montana Supreme Court found BNSF Railway liable for the chemical exposure.Flowers said the East Palestine residents requested and have been denied a urinalysis test to determine if they have the toxic chemicals in their bodies. A local resident told her that area physicians were “told not to do that” because it wouldn’t show anything, but some did it anyway and found that the chemicals did, in fact, show up in residents’ urine.“Because you know, the way that the health care system is in the United States, so much of the responsibility financially is put onto the individual. So if you can’t afford to get that test done, if you can’t afford to see that doctor, you can’t get it. And then, if you have a serious problem like cancer, many people then go through financial ruin trying to cover the costs of the care that they need. So they would like to see that they get the same thing that the Libby, Montana, folks got, and that some people with chronic diseases in the US get. They would like to be able to have Medicare for life.”The activist said that is why she advocates for a national health service.Turning to the wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui, where thousands of homes have been destroyed and more than 100 people killed, and where the federal government has actually declared an emergency.“I think one thing that we really have to be aware of in Maui is they’re already having privateers coming in and wanting to buy up the property there and displace the community. We need to be vocal against that and support them to be able to heal and rebuild and to get back to their lives again,” Flowers said.

