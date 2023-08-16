https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/finland-says-received-264bln-from-eu-to-build-blocs-largest-nuclear-emergency-reserve-1112637367.html

Finland Says Received $264Bln From EU to Build Bloc's Largest Nuclear Emergency Reserve

Finland has received 242 billion euros ($264 billion) from the European Commission to build a massive stockpile of materials that will become the European Union's largest common strategic reserve in the event of chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) threats, the Finnish Ministry of the Interior said on Wednesday.

"Finland received substantial funding of EUR 242 million from the EU Commission for the establishment of a CBRN strategic reserve. Material will be stockpiled in the reserve in case of emergencies involving chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) threats, accidents and situations, especially in Northern and Eastern Europe," project manager Tarja Rantala was quoted by the ministry as saying. The construction plans take into account experiences of pandemics, including COVID-19, the statement read. The CBRN strategic reserve will be part of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, managed by the EU Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC) in Brussels, the ministry added. The ministry also said that creation of such a large-scale strategic reserve is a pilot project for all of the EU. By the end of the year, the project aims to develop preliminary guidelines on management, distribution and deployment of the EU's strategic reserves after the pilot period is over in late 2026, the statement read. In April 2022, the EU announced building up strategic reserves of response capacities to improve the union's preparedness for public health risks, including falling under the category of CBRN threats.

