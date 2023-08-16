https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/journalists-from-islamic-world-learn-about-types-of-visual-content-1112640936.html
On Tuesday, August 15th, journalists from leading media outlets of Organization of Islamic Cooperation States Broadcasting Union (OSBU OIC) participated in the SputnikPro session – Sputnik’s educational project.
Mikhail Konrad, director of special projects at the Rossiya Segodnya media group, held a lecture entitled: Visual Content Management. The key points of his seminar included the specifics of visual content, its variations applied in media, copyright compliance and the future of artificial intelligence in this area. Twenty journalists from Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Egypt, Oman, Palestine, Uganda, Bahrain, and Libya joined the workshop. This is the third meeting of Sputnik’s experts.President of the OIC States Broadcasting Union, Dr. Amr Ellissy, opened the meeting by stressing that visual content for the press is vital in all countries: “I am sure that the participants of today's session will find this information useful in their daily work.”The series of lectures for journalists from the OIC States Broadcasting Union consists of four online meetings in 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, August 15, journalists from leading media outlets of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation States Broadcasting Union (OSBU OIC) participated in the SputnikPro session – Sputnik’s educational project.
Mikhail Konrad, director of special projects at the Rossiya Segodnya media group, held a lecture entitled: Visual Content Management
. The key points of his seminar included the specifics of visual content, its variations applied in media, copyright compliance and the future of artificial intelligence in this area. Twenty journalists from Saudi Arabia
, Algeria, Egypt, Oman, Palestine, Uganda, Bahrain, and Libya joined the workshop. This is the third meeting of Sputnik’s
experts.
President of the OIC
States Broadcasting Union, Dr. Amr Ellissy, opened the meeting by stressing that visual content for the press is vital in all countries: “I am sure that the participants of today's session will find this information useful in their daily work.”
“A great photograph, especially an editorial image, will always get its message across borders and cultural barriers. We at Sputnik like to think that visual content is ‘in our DNA,’ and this topic always leads to an open discussion with a lot of questions, no matter the country or region," Mikhail Konrad added.
The series of lectures for journalists from the OIC States Broadcasting Union consists of four online meetings in 2023.