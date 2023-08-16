International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kiev Loses Some 70 Soldiers in Krasny Liman Direction - MoD
Kiev Loses Some 70 Soldiers in Krasny Liman Direction - MoD
Ukrainian forces lost about 70 soldiers after Russian military units repelled four attacks in the Krasny Liman direction.
He said that a Ukrainian howitzer and an unmanned aerial vehicle have been destroyed, adding that army aviation carried out missile strikes against enemy manpower and firepower hubs in the areas of the Serebryansky forestry and the village of Chervona Dibrova.
Kiev Loses Some 70 Soldiers in Krasny Liman Direction - MoD

Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian military units have repelled four Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, Kiev has lost about 70 soldiers, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the press center of Russia's Center Group of Forces, has told Sputnik.
"Frontline units of the Center Group of Forces, supported by artillery fire and air strikes, have thwarted and repelled four attempted attacks on positions of Russian forces by assault groups of the 67th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the Serebryansky forestry. The enemy's losses amounted to about 70 soldiers. An infantry fighting vehicle and an armored vehicle have been destroyed," Savchuk said.
He said that a Ukrainian howitzer and an unmanned aerial vehicle have been destroyed, adding that army aviation carried out missile strikes against enemy manpower and firepower hubs in the areas of the Serebryansky forestry and the village of Chervona Dibrova.
