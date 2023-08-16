Kiev Loses Some 70 Soldiers in Krasny Liman Direction - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian military units have repelled four Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, Kiev has lost about 70 soldiers, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the press center of Russia's Center Group of Forces, has told Sputnik.
"Frontline units of the Center Group of Forces, supported by artillery fire and air strikes, have thwarted and repelled four attempted attacks on positions of Russian forces by assault groups of the 67th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the Serebryansky forestry. The enemy's losses amounted to about 70 soldiers. An infantry fighting vehicle and an armored vehicle have been destroyed," Savchuk said.
He said that a Ukrainian howitzer and an unmanned aerial vehicle have been destroyed, adding that army aviation carried out missile strikes against enemy manpower and firepower hubs in the areas of the Serebryansky forestry and the village of Chervona Dibrova.