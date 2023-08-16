International
Massive Blackout in Brazil Affects Almost All States
A massive power outage has affected nearly every state in Brazil due to a malfunction that has not yet been identified.
Tuesday's power outage has affected 25 out of 26 states except Roraima, the report said. Brazil's Operator of the National Electricity System and the Ministry of Mines and Energy said that some malfunction occurred at 8:31 a.m. on Tuesday (11:31 GMT) but have not yet determined the cause of the incident. Electricity supply has already been restored in the south, southeast and west of the country, the ministry said. The blackout caused chaos in transportation in a number of cities. In Sao Paulo, the power outage affected the work of several subway lines. In the state of Bahia, passengers had to leave train cars and walk along the tracks. Traffic lights in many major cities of Brazil had been cut off.
01:21 GMT 16.08.2023
View of Sao Paulo
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - A massive power outage has occurred in Brazil, having affected almost all states in the Latin American republic, the G1 news portal reported on Tuesday.
Tuesday's power outage has affected 25 out of 26 states except Roraima, the report said.
Brazil's Operator of the National Electricity System and the Ministry of Mines and Energy said that some malfunction occurred at 8:31 a.m. on Tuesday (11:31 GMT) but have not yet determined the cause of the incident.
Electricity supply has already been restored in the south, southeast and west of the country, the ministry said.
The blackout caused chaos in transportation in a number of cities. In Sao Paulo, the power outage affected the work of several subway lines. In the state of Bahia, passengers had to leave train cars and walk along the tracks. Traffic lights in many major cities of Brazil had been cut off.
