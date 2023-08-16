https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/russias-air-defenses-down-3-drones-over-kaluga-region---defense-ministry-1112630376.html
Russia's Air Defenses Down 3 Drones Over Kaluga Region - Defense Ministry
Russia's Air Defenses Down 3 Drones Over Kaluga Region - Defense Ministry
The air defense systems of Russia shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Kaluga region early on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-08-16T03:37+0000
2023-08-16T03:37+0000
2023-08-16T03:37+0000
russia
russia
kaluga
drones
drone strikes
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone strike
drone
uav
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f643289aae3e49a7e5fd72f97f8d34.jpg
Air defense forces on Tuesday evening foiled an attempt by Kiev to carry out a terrorist drone attack over the territory of Belgorod Region. Another attack was foiled a day earlier.Last week, air defense forces shot down two drones in the Kaluga region and near the Central Ring Road that were heading toward Moscow. In all cases, there were no casualties or damage.
russia
kaluga
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ccc772d6e8ce13f8e6677dab1e67908.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's air defenses, ukraine drones attack russia, kaluga region drones attack, kiev regime drone attacks, how ukraine uses drones
russia's air defenses, ukraine drones attack russia, kaluga region drones attack, kiev regime drone attacks, how ukraine uses drones
Russia's Air Defenses Down 3 Drones Over Kaluga Region - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The air defense systems of Russia shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Kaluga region early on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using three unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in the Kaluga region was foiled today around 5 a.m. Moscow time [02:00 GMT]. Russian air defense systems timely detected and destroyed all UAVs," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or material damage as a result of the incident.
Air defense forces on Tuesday evening foiled an attempt by Kiev to carry out a terrorist drone attack over the territory of Belgorod Region. Another attack was foiled a day earlier.
Last week, air defense forces shot down two drones in the Kaluga region and near the Central Ring Road that were heading toward Moscow. In all cases, there were no casualties or damage.