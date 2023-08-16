International
Russia's Air Defenses Down 3 Drones Over Kaluga Region - Defense Ministry
Russia's Air Defenses Down 3 Drones Over Kaluga Region - Defense Ministry
The air defense systems of Russia shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Kaluga region early on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Air defense forces on Tuesday evening foiled an attempt by Kiev to carry out a terrorist drone attack over the territory of Belgorod Region. Another attack was foiled a day earlier.Last week, air defense forces shot down two drones in the Kaluga region and near the Central Ring Road that were heading toward Moscow. In all cases, there were no casualties or damage.
03:37 GMT 16.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The air defense systems of Russia shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Kaluga region early on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using three unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in the Kaluga region was foiled today around 5 a.m. Moscow time [02:00 GMT]. Russian air defense systems timely detected and destroyed all UAVs," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or material damage as a result of the incident.
Air defense forces on Tuesday evening foiled an attempt by Kiev to carry out a terrorist drone attack over the territory of Belgorod Region. Another attack was foiled a day earlier.
Last week, air defense forces shot down two drones in the Kaluga region and near the Central Ring Road that were heading toward Moscow. In all cases, there were no casualties or damage.
