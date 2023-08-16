https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/russias-air-defenses-down-3-drones-over-kaluga-region---defense-ministry-1112630376.html

Russia's Air Defenses Down 3 Drones Over Kaluga Region - Defense Ministry

The air defense systems of Russia shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Kaluga region early on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Air defense forces on Tuesday evening foiled an attempt by Kiev to carry out a terrorist drone attack over the territory of Belgorod Region. Another attack was foiled a day earlier.Last week, air defense forces shot down two drones in the Kaluga region and near the Central Ring Road that were heading toward Moscow. In all cases, there were no casualties or damage.

