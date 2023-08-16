https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/russias-alexandrinsky-theater-planning-to-hold-theater-days-in-china-next-year-1112632539.html

Russia's Alexandrinsky Theater Planning to Hold Theater Days in China Next Year

The National Drama Theatre of Russia (the Alexandrinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, also known as Alexandrinka) is planning to hold a 10-day or a two-week tour in China in 2024 and launch a co-production with Chinese theater institutions, the theater's director, Sergey Emelyanov, said on Wednesday.

"Among the most important things that we are planning to realize in the coming 2024, and at the same time among the easiest, these are the days of the Alexandrinsky Theatre in Beijing … We discussed holding these days with the [China] National Centre for the Performing Arts, these are our new partners, as well as with our traditional partner — the Beijing People's Art Theatre — with whom we have been establishing creative ties for a long time," Emelyanov told reporters. The theater's chief said that the Alexandrinsky Theatre and the China National Centre for the Performing Arts were discussing a joint production based on the Russian classic, adding that the Alexandrinka also plans to hold several performances in Shanghai. Emelyanov added that the theater planned to stage the four-act verse play "Masquerade" by Russian Romantic writer Mikhail Lermontov, which depicts St. Petersburg's aristocratic society in the 1830s. From July 25-30, the ballet company of Russia's world-famous Bolshoi Theatre performed on the stage of the opera hall of the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing as part of its six-day China tour. The Bolshoi troupe performed Ludwig Minkus' ballet Don Quixote four times and gave two gala concerts with hits from their repertoire. The Bolshoi Ballet company last performed in China in 2018.

