The End of US Dollar Hegemony?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, an economist and former Reagan administration official, about de-dollarization, decline of American industrial might, and the failures of Bidenomics.
"As countries abandon the use of the dollar, we see America's financing problems become real for the first time. The living standards will fall because inflation and import prices will rise. Is this going to happen tomorrow or we wake up? No, but it's already starting to happen. This is a gradual process and it will pick up momentum as it goes and the results become more obvious."
“As countries abandon the use of the dollar, we see America's financing problems become real for the first time. The living standards will fall because inflation and import prices will rise. Is this going to happen tomorrow or we wake up? No, but it's already starting to happen. This is a gradual process and it will pick up momentum as it goes and the results become more obvious.”
