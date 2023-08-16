International
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
The End of US Dollar Hegemony?
The End of US Dollar Hegemony?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, an economist and former Reagan administration official, about de-dollarization, decline of American industrial might, and the failures of Bidenomics.
The End of US Dollar Hegemony?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, an economist and former Reagan administration official, about de-dollarization, decline of American industrial might, and the failures of Bidenomics.
"As countries abandon the use of the dollar, we see America's financing problems become real for the first time. The living standards will fall because inflation and import prices will rise. Is this going to happen tomorrow or we wake up? No, but it's already starting to happen. This is a gradual process and it will pick up momentum as it goes and the results become more obvious."
New Rules
The End of US Dollar Hegemony?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, an economist and former Reagan administration official, about de-dollarization, decline of American industrial might, and the failures of Bidenomics.
“As countries abandon the use of the dollar, we see America's financing problems become real for the first time. The living standards will fall because inflation and import prices will rise. Is this going to happen tomorrow or we wake up? No, but it's already starting to happen. This is a gradual process and it will pick up momentum as it goes and the results become more obvious.”
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
