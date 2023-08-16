Trump Georgia Indictment, Violence in Ecuador, Intervention in Niger

International
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Former President Donald Trump faces racketeering charges in Georgia, but it’s Florida Governor Ron DeSantis whose campaign is in flames.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses the political assassinations in Ecuador on the eve of an election, the surprise results of a primary presidential election in Argentina, the legacy of the “mother of all loans” by the IMF in that country, what to expect in Argentina’s economic future, and why the Western peace movement disagrees so much about Ukraine.Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the historic fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the failures of prevention that led to the disaster, the limitations of the response so far, why President Joe Biden hasn’t spoken publicly about the disaster, and a symbolic victory for climate activists in Montana.Author and journalist Kevin Gosztola discusses the use of the RICO Act against former President Donald Trump, what people should know about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the political cage of the US two-party system, the possibly overblown speculation about a plea deal for WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, how Assange might respond to a plea offer, and the controversial raid on the Marion County Record newspaper offices in Kansas.Writer and community organizer Deja Gaston discusses the situation in Niger; whether foreign intervention is still likely there; how negotiations with the Economic Community of West African States could take shape; the contradictions within ECOWAS; why so many Nigeriens want to see a trial of the toppled former president; and how the US, France and Russia are perceived in West Africa.The Misfits also discuss a lawsuit by Senator Dianne Feinstein alleging financial abuse in her husband’s estate, and peculiar prosthetic placement in a new biopic.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Former President Donald Trump faces racketeering charges in Georgia, but it’s Florida Governor Ron DeSantis whose campaign is in flames.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses the political assassinations in Ecuador on the eve of an election, the surprise results of a primary presidential election in Argentina, the legacy of the “mother of all loans” by the IMF in that country, what to expect in Argentina’s economic future, and why the Western peace movement disagrees so much about Ukraine.
Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the historic fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the failures of prevention that led to the disaster, the limitations of the response so far, why President Joe Biden hasn’t spoken publicly about the disaster, and a symbolic victory for climate activists in Montana.
Author and journalist Kevin Gosztola discusses the use of the RICO Act against former President Donald Trump, what people should know about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the political cage of the US two-party system, the possibly overblown speculation about a plea deal for WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, how Assange might respond to a plea offer, and the controversial raid on the Marion County Record newspaper offices in Kansas.
Writer and community organizer Deja Gaston discusses the situation in Niger; whether foreign intervention is still likely there; how negotiations with the Economic Community of West African States could take shape; the contradictions within ECOWAS; why so many Nigeriens want to see a trial of the toppled former president; and how the US, France and Russia are perceived in West Africa.
The Misfits also discuss a lawsuit by Senator Dianne Feinstein alleging financial abuse in her husband’s estate, and peculiar prosthetic placement in a new biopic.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
