From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
Trump Indicted in Georgia as List of Charges Grow
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest indictments against former President Trump in Georgia.
Koffi Kouakou - Africa analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of JohannesburgSteven Abramowicz - Owner &amp; CEO of the Mill Creek View and Host of Mill Creek View PodcastJohn Kiriakou - Co-Host of Political MisfitsMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowMark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team discusses Niger's military leadership decision to prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason. African analyst Koffi Kouakou spoke with Fault Lines about how certain governments in Africa and the West are interfering in Niger’s internal politics to gain control over the region.In the second hour, Fault Lines' show discusses how a Georgia grand jury has voted to indict former US President Donald Trump on 41 criminal counts, including a felony racketeering charge linked to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential race. Steven Abramowicz shares his view on the list of criminal charges against the former president ahead of the 2024 presidential election.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines hosts explains how Julian Assange's case is falling apart as the United States is considering a plea deal that would allow the WikiLeaks founder and whistleblower return to Australia. Co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou recalls how prosecutors have pressured “witnesses" to testify against Julian Assange without success.In the third hour, the Fault Lines hosts discuss the devastation of Maui wildfires while the Biden administration’s response to the Hawaiian tragedy has been pale compared to the US response supporting Ukraine’s offensive against Russia with political activist Misty Winston.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines show discusses Poland’s president Andrzej Duda’s heavy criticism over his comments about Ukrainian lives being 'cheaper' than Americans. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Fault Lines to talk about these comments.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:03 GMT 16.08.2023 (Updated: 11:30 GMT 16.08.2023)
Fault Lines
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest indictments against former President Trump in Georgia.
Koffi Kouakou - Africa analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg
Steven Abramowicz - Owner & CEO of the Mill Creek View and Host of Mill Creek View Podcast
John Kiriakou - Co-Host of Political Misfits
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston Show
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team discusses Niger's military leadership decision to prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason. African analyst Koffi Kouakou spoke with Fault Lines about how certain governments in Africa and the West are interfering in Niger’s internal politics to gain control over the region.
In the second hour, Fault Lines' show discusses how a Georgia grand jury has voted to indict former US President Donald Trump on 41 criminal counts, including a felony racketeering charge linked to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential race. Steven Abramowicz shares his view on the list of criminal charges against the former president ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Later in the second hour, Fault Lines hosts explains how Julian Assange's case is falling apart as the United States is considering a plea deal that would allow the WikiLeaks founder and whistleblower return to Australia. Co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou recalls how prosecutors have pressured “witnesses" to testify against Julian Assange without success.
In the third hour, the Fault Lines hosts discuss the devastation of Maui wildfires while the Biden administration’s response to the Hawaiian tragedy has been pale compared to the US response supporting Ukraine’s offensive against Russia with political activist Misty Winston.
Later in the last hour, Fault Lines show discusses Poland’s president Andrzej Duda’s heavy criticism over his comments about Ukrainian lives being 'cheaper' than Americans. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Fault Lines to talk about these comments.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
