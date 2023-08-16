https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/watch-russian-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrower-destroy-ukrainian-stronghold-1112633794.html

Watch Russian Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] destroying Ukrainian armed forces stronghold.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a TOS-1A Solntsepyok ["Scorching Sunlight"] destroying a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Fortifications and firing points of the Ukrainian forces were detected by UAV reconnaissance, and the coordinates were transmitted to aTOS-1A Solntsepyok.The system can deliver payloads of rocket-propelled incendiary thermobaric warheads up to a range of six kilometers, and is mounted on a tracked chassis for mobility.

