Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] destroying Ukrainian armed forces stronghold.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a TOS-1A Solntsepyok ["Scorching Sunlight"] destroying a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Fortifications and firing points of the Ukrainian forces were detected by UAV reconnaissance, and the coordinates were transmitted to aTOS-1A Solntsepyok.The system can deliver payloads of rocket-propelled incendiary thermobaric warheads up to a range of six kilometers, and is mounted on a tracked chassis for mobility.
16.08.2023
