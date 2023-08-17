International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Afghanistan Marks 2nd Anniversary of US Withdrawal
Afghanistan Marks 2nd Anniversary of US Withdrawal
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of political and international news, including the second-year anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Afghanistan Marks 2nd Anniversary of U.S. Withdrawal
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of political and international news, including the second-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Armen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain and EntrepreneurMitch Roschelle - Media Commentator and PodcasterScott Stantis - CartoonistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst The show kicks off with Retired Navy Captain and entrepreneur Armen Kurdian, who shares his insights on the latest out of Trump's indictment.The second half of the first hour begins with media commentator and podcaster Mitch Roschelle sharing his perspective on the real estate industry in Hawaii, the impacts of tourism on the environment and economy, and rebuilding efforts.The second hour kicks off with The Chicago Tribune cartoonist Scott Stantis, who joins The Final Countdown to weigh in on Hunter Biden's attorney Christopher Clark calling it quits.The show closes with International Relations and Military Analyst Mark Sleboda who joins to discuss the two-year anniversary of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:02 GMT 17.08.2023 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 17.08.2023)
The Final Countdown
Afghanistan Marks 2nd Anniversary of U.S. Withdrawal
Manila Chan
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of political and international news, including the second-year anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Armen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain and Entrepreneur
Mitch Roschelle - Media Commentator and Podcaster
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst

The show kicks off with Retired Navy Captain and entrepreneur Armen Kurdian, who shares his insights on the latest out of Trump's indictment.
The second half of the first hour begins with media commentator and podcaster Mitch Roschelle sharing his perspective on the real estate industry in Hawaii, the impacts of tourism on the environment and economy, and rebuilding efforts.
The second hour kicks off with The Chicago Tribune cartoonist Scott Stantis, who joins The Final Countdown to weigh in on Hunter Biden's attorney Christopher Clark calling it quits.
The show closes with International Relations and Military Analyst Mark Sleboda who joins to discuss the two-year anniversary of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
