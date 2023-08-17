https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/ancient-marvel-unveiled-5500-year-old-city-gate-discovered-in-israels-tel-erani-1112656953.html
Ancient Marvel Unveiled: 5,500-Year-Old City Gate Discovered in Israel's Tel Erani
This remarkable find, declared by the Israel Antiquities Authority, sheds new light on the country's history, boasting the title of Israel’s oldest known city gate.
Archaeologists in Israel have made a stunning discovery, unearthing a breathtaking 5,500-year-old city gate at Tel Erani. The remarkable find, declared by the Israel Antiquities Authority, sheds new light on the country's history, boasting the title of Israel’s oldest known city gate.Unlike conventional mud brick construction, the gate stands as a testament to ancient engineering prowess, fashioned from massive stone blocks hailing from the Early Bronze Age. With an impressive stature of nearly five feet, the gate flaunts a stone passageway that penetrates the city walls, flanked by two sturdy stone guard towers.The architectural composition of the gate has intrigued archaeologists, especially due to the coexistence of another gate constructed from the customary mud brick material, in line with the rest of the settlement.Careful analysis of pottery fragments discovered alongside the gates has revealed that both structures were simultaneously in use during that era.The ancient gate fulfilled a dual role, functioning as a defensive bulwark and a symbolic representation of political, social and economic power during a period when the Upper and Lower Kingdoms of Egypt were amalgamating. The unity of these empires marked the conclusion of the Bronze Age.The excavation, undertaken as rescue efforts over the past month, was sponsored by the Mekorot water company, whose employees stumbled upon artifacts while installing new pipelines.
Before the latest groundbreaking revelation was made by officials in Israel, the oldest known gate found in the state was dated to some three centuries later at Tel Arad.
"This is the first time that such a large gate dating to the Early Bronze IB has been uncovered. In order to construct the gate and the fortification walls, stones had to be brought from a distance, mudbricks had to be manufactured and the fortification walls had to be constructed. This was not achieved by one or a few individuals," Emily Bischoff, director of the excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said in a statement sent to a science news agency portal.
Tel Erani's history stretches back to the Chalcolithic period, but its substantial settlement predominantly occurred during the Bronze Age.
The presence of Bronze Age pottery offers insight into Tel Erani's active trade relations with neighboring regions like the Negev and the Judean Desert.
