https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/ancient-marvel-unveiled-5500-year-old-city-gate-discovered-in-israels-tel-erani-1112656953.html

Ancient Marvel Unveiled: 5,500-Year-Old City Gate Discovered in Israel's Tel Erani

Ancient Marvel Unveiled: 5,500-Year-Old City Gate Discovered in Israel's Tel Erani

This remarkable find, declared by the Israel Antiquities Authority, sheds new light on the country's history, boasting the title of Israel’s oldest known city gate.

2023-08-17T00:26+0000

2023-08-17T00:26+0000

2023-08-17T00:25+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

israel

israel antiquities authority

gate

archaeology

archeology

archaeology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112656794_181:0:1077:504_1920x0_80_0_0_8d9ed3c8030ac6a7809f768821a5b0de.png

Archaeologists in Israel have made a stunning discovery, unearthing a breathtaking 5,500-year-old city gate at Tel Erani. The remarkable find, declared by the Israel Antiquities Authority, sheds new light on the country's history, boasting the title of Israel’s oldest known city gate.Unlike conventional mud brick construction, the gate stands as a testament to ancient engineering prowess, fashioned from massive stone blocks hailing from the Early Bronze Age. With an impressive stature of nearly five feet, the gate flaunts a stone passageway that penetrates the city walls, flanked by two sturdy stone guard towers.The architectural composition of the gate has intrigued archaeologists, especially due to the coexistence of another gate constructed from the customary mud brick material, in line with the rest of the settlement.Careful analysis of pottery fragments discovered alongside the gates has revealed that both structures were simultaneously in use during that era.The ancient gate fulfilled a dual role, functioning as a defensive bulwark and a symbolic representation of political, social and economic power during a period when the Upper and Lower Kingdoms of Egypt were amalgamating. The unity of these empires marked the conclusion of the Bronze Age.The excavation, undertaken as rescue efforts over the past month, was sponsored by the Mekorot water company, whose employees stumbled upon artifacts while installing new pipelines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/third-stunning-roman-mosaic-unearthed-at-syrias-al-rastan-archaeological-site-1111429806.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

israel tel erani archeological site, what is the oldest known gate in israel, israeli archeological achievements, what are prominent archaeological sites in israel