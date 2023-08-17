https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/estonias-decision-to-terminate-education-in-russian-contradicts-international-law---un-1112669071.html

Estonia's Decision to Terminate Education in Russian Contradicts International Law - UN

A new legislation severely restricting education in Russian in Estonia violates human rights, the UN Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) said on Thursday.

The UN agency refers to the "Act on Amendments to the Basic School and Gymnasium Act and Other Acts (Transition to Estonian-Language Education)" adopted by the Estonian Parliament on December 12 that "introduces restrictive and potentially discriminatory measures affecting the rights of ethnic and linguistic minorities in education," in particular the Russian linguistic minority. This legislation effectively eliminated minority language as a medium of instruction, UN experts said, adding that they have been in touch with the Estonian government regarding the matter.

