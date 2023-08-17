International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/estonias-decision-to-terminate-education-in-russian-contradicts-international-law---un-1112669071.html
Estonia's Decision to Terminate Education in Russian Contradicts International Law - UN
Estonia's Decision to Terminate Education in Russian Contradicts International Law - UN
A new legislation severely restricting education in Russian in Estonia violates human rights, the UN Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) said on Thursday.
2023-08-17T10:31+0000
2023-08-17T10:31+0000
world
the united nations (un)
un human rights office (ohchr)
estonia
russia
russian language
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101670/22/1016702217_0:285:2418:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_14219f88e89cf804e111fadbc3d20f56.jpg
The UN agency refers to the "Act on Amendments to the Basic School and Gymnasium Act and Other Acts (Transition to Estonian-Language Education)" adopted by the Estonian Parliament on December 12 that "introduces restrictive and potentially discriminatory measures affecting the rights of ethnic and linguistic minorities in education," in particular the Russian linguistic minority. This legislation effectively eliminated minority language as a medium of instruction, UN experts said, adding that they have been in touch with the Estonian government regarding the matter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230120/moscow-calls-media-freedom-violation-moldovas-blocking-of-2-russian-language-portals-1106525556.html
estonia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101670/22/1016702217_0:58:2418:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_929591f63b001382124425ddefb1aa0b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
education in russian, un office of the high commissioner, estonia's decision
education in russian, un office of the high commissioner, estonia's decision

Estonia's Decision to Terminate Education in Russian Contradicts International Law - UN

10:31 GMT 17.08.2023
© AP Photo / Osamu Honda, FileThe United Nations Headquarters building is seen in New York
The United Nations Headquarters building is seen in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2023
© AP Photo / Osamu Honda, File
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
GENEVA (Sputnik) - A new legislation severely restricting education in Russian in Estonia violates human rights, the UN Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) said on Thursday.
The UN agency refers to the "Act on Amendments to the Basic School and Gymnasium Act and Other Acts (Transition to Estonian-Language Education)" adopted by the Estonian Parliament on December 12 that "introduces restrictive and potentially discriminatory measures affecting the rights of ethnic and linguistic minorities in education," in particular the Russian linguistic minority.
"Recent legislative amendments appear to severely restrict education in Estonia’s minority languages by making the transition to Estonian-language education compulsory for all pre-school and school institutions, including those operating in a minority language or bilingual institution," the UN agency said in a statement, adding that this new legislation "restricts minority language education in Estonia, in contravention of international human rights instruments."
A general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2023
Russia
Moscow Calls Media Freedom Violation Moldova's Blocking of 2 Russian-Language Portals
20 January, 11:23 GMT
This legislation effectively eliminated minority language as a medium of instruction, UN experts said, adding that they have been in touch with the Estonian government regarding the matter.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала