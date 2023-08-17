Georgia's Trump Indictments Contrasted With Federal Indictments

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/georgias-trump-indictments-contrasted-with-federal-indictments-1112658060.html

Georgia's State Indictments against Trump contrasted with the Federal Indictments against him; Kim Jong Un vows to build up Russian relations so that both countries can continue to "smash the imperialists' arbitrary practices and hegemony."

Darryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss Monday's Georgia Indictments and how they contrast with the Federal indictments against former President Donald Trump. Daryl analyzes the strategy of the approach of the Federal charges, narrowly focusing on one defendant, as opposed to Atlanta's perspective where their jury will have the complete picture.According to a Korean State media report, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to strengthen relations with Russia so the two countries could continue to "smash the imperialists' arbitrary practices and hegemony." Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss this story, telling us this has happened in the context that the United States has broadened the scope of the conflict beyond just NATO to the US's specific partners South Korea and Japan to provide artillery shells and other military equipment. Mark explains that it is very likely that the Russian government considers it quid pro quo to turn to North Korea to supplement its own supply of artillery and rocket systems.Alexander Mercouris, host of "The Alexander Mercouris Show" on YouTube, joins The Critical Hour to discuss the Reuters report that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi might not attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in person and that India disfavored expanding the grouping. Alexander Mercouris weighs in, explaining what was behind this story and that India was miscalculated because of its profound and passionate commitment to a policy of non-alignment.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss the letters sent by North Korea to Russia vowing solidarity. K.J. explains how colonialism in South Korea continues, how the US is involved, and how North Korea's strong statement about strengthening their fight against Imperialism is in sharp contrast to the stand that South Korea has taken.Last month, Israel allowed Palestinian Americans entry into the country in an attempt to join the US Visa Waiver program. By next month, the results of their trial and subsequent treatment of Palestinian Americans traveling through Israel will be used to determine whether Israeli nationals can visit the U.S. visa-free. Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins The Critical Hour to discuss whether these policies really mean anything, explaining that Palestinian-Americans are not respected similarly to Jewish Americans when they enter the Zionist colony and are treated as a nuisance.Hawaiian residents are fearful that wealthy outsiders will dominate and further serve themselves during a multibillion-dollar rebuilding effort after the deadly wildfires. Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," provides his insight, saying he's a little less concerned about what happens six to twelve months down the road and more concerned with why this disaster happened, why the Federal response has been so tardy, and whether the residents will be made whole after the disaster.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss a Responsible Statecraft article, "The Middle East is Once Again the West." Dr. Horne discusses its contents including the shifting regional dynamics of the world and why they now require the reconsideration and adjustment of long-standing American policies.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss her latest article, "Trump Indictment Distraction," explaining that the Trump indictment should not be a distraction from some of the serious issues currently facing the US, including last month's deadly heatwaves, four million Medicaid recipients losing coverage after a COVID emergency programs end, and the fact that the US continues to send money to Ukraine while the residents of Hawaii are struggling to survive after devastating wildfires.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

