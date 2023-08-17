https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/googles-deepmind-developing-ai-that-can-give-life-advice-1112658925.html

Google’s DeepMind Developing AI That Can Give Life Advice

Google's AI DeepMind division is developing an AI product that could provide life and relationship advice, but it may never see the light of day.

Google’s AI DeepMind division is developing a project that can give life advice to users, as well as tutoring, planning and more than a dozen other personal and professional tasks, US media reported on Wednesday.Google is partnering with Scale AI, a $7.3 billion startup that will test the tools, part of that testing will include if the bot can offer relationship advice and diet plans.The move towards advice-focused chatbots represents a shift for DeepMind. In December, Google’s AI experts presented a slide deck to executives claiming that users who take advice from AI could experience “diminished health and well-being” and warned they may become too attached to the bots.Still, life advice and mental health help from AI has been off to a shaky start. In June, the National Eating Disorder Association had to cancel plans to replace its support staff with an AI chatbot named Tessa after it gave harmful advice to users, including that recovery from an eating disorder can be accomplished while continuing to lose weight.And in January, the founder of the therapy program KoKo admitted to providing more than 4,000 users advice generated by ChatGPT without informing them, angering both mental health advocates and AI professionals.Meanwhile, Google stresses that while they are testing these projects, there is no guarantee that they will ever see public use.

