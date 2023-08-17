https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/its-a-joke-us-navy-retires-362-million-warship-after-less-than-5-years-of-service-1112660384.html

'It's a Joke': US Navy Retires $362 Million Warship After Less Than 5 Years of Service

In a move that highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the US Navy's LCS program, the Navy has officially decommissioned the USS Sioux City after less than five years of service.

In a move that highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the US Navy's Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program, the Navy has officially decommissioned the USS Sioux City, a Freedom-class LCS, after less than five years of service.The decommissioning comes in the wake of broader issues surrounding the LCS program, which was envisioned as a cost-effective solution to handle a wide range of missions with small, agile surface ships. However, the program has faced persistent challenges related to the ships' suitability for its intended tasks, reliability and survivability. Problems with propulsion systems have been ongoing, and the operational costs have been deemed comparable to those of destroyers.The Navy's decision to retire the USS Sioux City and other LCS vessels aims to cut expenses on repairs and upgrades. The shift now marks the service's focus towards new platforms and upcoming frigates intended to fulfill missions the LCS could not effectively manage, such as anti-submarine warfare.The decommissioning of the USS Sioux City has drawn mixed reactions. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott expressed frustration, highlighting the pride his community felt in having a ship named after their city. He criticized the Navy's decision to decommission the ship after a substantial financial investment, especially considering the issues plaguing the LCS program.Retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis echoed concerns about the decision's timing, as the US trails behind China in shipbuilding. However, he also suggested focusing on more survivable systems against advanced adversaries might necessitate tough choices.As the USS Sioux City enters a "Foreign Military Sale disposition status," speculations arise regarding potential transfers to partner navies. The ship's crew will be reassigned to new naval assignments as the legacy of the USS Sioux City, albeit short-lived, shapes the future of naval strategies and decisions.

