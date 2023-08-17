https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/its-a-joke-us-navy-retires-362-million-warship-after-less-than-5-years-of-service-1112660384.html
'It's a Joke': US Navy Retires $362 Million Warship After Less Than 5 Years of Service
In a move that highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the US Navy's LCS program, the Navy has officially decommissioned the USS Sioux City after less than five years of service.
In a move that highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the US Navy's Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program, the Navy has officially decommissioned the USS Sioux City, a Freedom-class LCS, after less than five years of service.The decommissioning comes in the wake of broader issues surrounding the LCS program, which was envisioned as a cost-effective solution to handle a wide range of missions with small, agile surface ships. However, the program has faced persistent challenges related to the ships' suitability for its intended tasks, reliability and survivability. Problems with propulsion systems have been ongoing, and the operational costs have been deemed comparable to those of destroyers.The Navy's decision to retire the USS Sioux City and other LCS vessels aims to cut expenses on repairs and upgrades. The shift now marks the service's focus towards new platforms and upcoming frigates intended to fulfill missions the LCS could not effectively manage, such as anti-submarine warfare.The decommissioning of the USS Sioux City has drawn mixed reactions. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott expressed frustration, highlighting the pride his community felt in having a ship named after their city. He criticized the Navy's decision to decommission the ship after a substantial financial investment, especially considering the issues plaguing the LCS program.Retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis echoed concerns about the decision's timing, as the US trails behind China in shipbuilding. However, he also suggested focusing on more survivable systems against advanced adversaries might necessitate tough choices.As the USS Sioux City enters a "Foreign Military Sale disposition status," speculations arise regarding potential transfers to partner navies. The ship's crew will be reassigned to new naval assignments as the legacy of the USS Sioux City, albeit short-lived, shapes the future of naval strategies and decisions.
The warship, which was intended to serve for 25 years, was commissioned on November 17, 2018, but its crew lowered its flag for the final time on August 14, 2023, during a solemn ceremony at Naval Station Mayport in Florida.
In a move that highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the US Navy's Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program, the Navy has officially decommissioned the USS Sioux City, a Freedom-class LCS, after less than five years of service.
The decommissioning comes in the wake of broader issues surrounding the LCS program, which was envisioned as a cost-effective solution to handle a wide range of missions with small, agile surface ships.
However, the program has faced persistent challenges related to the ships' suitability for its intended tasks, reliability and survivability. Problems with propulsion systems have been ongoing, and the operational costs have been deemed comparable to those of destroyers.
The Navy's decision to retire the USS Sioux City and other LCS vessels aims to cut expenses on repairs and upgrades. The shift now marks the service's focus towards new platforms and upcoming frigates intended to fulfill missions the LCS could not effectively manage, such as anti-submarine warfare.
The decommissioning of the USS Sioux City has drawn mixed reactions. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott expressed frustration, highlighting the pride his community felt in having a ship named after their city. He criticized the Navy's decision to decommission the ship after a substantial financial investment
, especially considering the issues plaguing the LCS program.
"Well, I think it's a joke. I mean, they mobilized our community; we went out and raised a lot of money... This is unacceptable to spend $350 million, knowing that they're supposedly a problem and wasting taxpayers' money... I've lost all confidence, and in the way the government does things, I didn't have a lot of confidence to begin with. But this just shows that they really don't give a crap about a local community," said Scott.
Retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis echoed concerns about the decision's timing, as the US trails behind China in shipbuilding. However, he also suggested focusing on more survivable systems against advanced adversaries might necessitate tough choices.
12 September 2016, 20:54 GMT
As the USS Sioux City enters a "Foreign Military Sale disposition status," speculations arise regarding potential transfers to partner navies. The ship's crew will be reassigned to new naval assignments as the legacy of the USS Sioux City, albeit short-lived, shapes the future of naval strategies and decisions.
The USS Sioux City, named after the city in Iowa, completed four deployments in various regions, including the 4th, 5th, and 6th Fleet areas of operations. Notably, it marked a milestone last year with a deployment to European waters, a first for the LCS program.
The ship also contributed to drug-interdiction missions in cooperation with the Coast Guard.