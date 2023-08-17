International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/political-violence-in-ecuador-rooted-in-neoliberalism-subservience-to-the-us--1112660079.html
Political Violence in Ecuador Rooted in Neoliberalism, 'Subservience to the US'
Political Violence in Ecuador Rooted in Neoliberalism, 'Subservience to the US'
Last week, Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated following a campaign event. Sputnik's Political Misfits talked to activist Phil Kelly about the rising violence in some Latin American countries.
2023-08-17T03:40+0000
2023-08-17T03:39+0000
rafael correa
john kiriakou
ecuador
sputnik
colombia
analysis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0c/1112550408_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a6409ad7960b171c6a71236987c94be7.jpg
The recent killing of Ecuadorian political figure Fernando Villavicencio has underscored "the reality that Ecuador is now what you’d describe as a failed state," political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly told Sputnik on Wednesday.Kelly told Sputnik Radio's Political Misfits that while Villavicencio’s role in the political situation in Ecuador has been overblown since his assassination, the government did try to benefit from the assassination.The cause of the rising violence and influence of Colombian cartels in Ecuador, Kelly said, is the return to neoliberal policies after Correa left office, saying that crime in the country is up “500%” since Lenin Moreno came into office in 2017. [Note: as of 2022, homicides in Ecuador have increased from 5.6 per 100,000 in 2016 to 25.9, a 362.5% jump.]Kelly indicated that Ecuador and other Latin American countries that are seeing an increase in cartel activities will be unable to deal with them as long as they continue down the neoliberal path.Kelly says the main story in the upcoming Ecuadorian elections is leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez, who is running for the Citizen Revolution Movement headed by former President Rafael Correa and is leading in the polls.Asked if there is anything Ecuador can do to stop the growing cartel influence in the country, Kelly reiterated that nations must assert their sovereignty. “At the end of the day, until countries in Latin America assert their sovereignty, until they take control of their own destiny, they won’t be able to deal with these groups," he said."The cartels will not be dealt with by the mainstream political establishment in Latin America, we need to see change, we need real fundamental change and political alternatives before these groups can be dealt with in the way they need to be.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/ecuadors-construye-picks-another-presidential-candidate-after-murder-of-villavicencio-1112572206.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/what-is-known-about-killing-of-ecuadors-presidential-candidate-fernando-villavicencio-1112505153.html
ecuador
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0c/1112550408_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ed11349ff1eaa9d3bc9f6945b717d2d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ecuador violence, colombian cartels, ecuador presidential candidate assassinated, murdered
ecuador violence, colombian cartels, ecuador presidential candidate assassinated, murdered

Political Violence in Ecuador Rooted in Neoliberalism, 'Subservience to the US'

03:40 GMT 17.08.2023
© AP Photo / Dolores OchoaMilitary police guard the presidential palace in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency, that involves additional military personnel deployed throughout the country, after the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at a campaign rally in Quito.
Military police guard the presidential palace in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency, that involves additional military personnel deployed throughout the country, after the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at a campaign rally in Quito. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2023
© AP Photo / Dolores Ochoa
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ian DeMartino
All materials
Last week, Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated after a campaign event. One Colombian national was killed in a firefight with police and six other Colombians were arrested a day later for allegedly being involved. Two other political assassinations have occurred in Ecuador since.
The recent killing of Ecuadorian political figure Fernando Villavicencio has underscored "the reality that Ecuador is now what you’d describe as a failed state," political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Kelly told Sputnik Radio's Political Misfits that while Villavicencio’s role in the political situation in Ecuador has been overblown since his assassination, the government did try to benefit from the assassination.
Employees carry the coffin of slain Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio during his funeral in Quito on August 11, 2023. Ecuador declared a state of emergency Thursday and asked the FBI to help probe the assassination of a popular presidential candidate, whose death has highlighted the once-peaceful nation's decline into a violent hotbed of drug trafficking and organized crime. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2023
Americas
Ecuador’s Construye Picks Another Presidential Candidate After Murder of Villavicencio
14 August, 03:48 GMT

“It was interesting that in the week of this assassination there was immediate attempts by the political establishment in Ecuador to pin this murder on Rafael Correa and the left," Kelly said. "Of course it is not and the family of Villavicencio have laid the blame firmly at the door of the government.”

The cause of the rising violence and influence of Colombian cartels in Ecuador, Kelly said, is the return to neoliberal policies after Correa left office, saying that crime in the country is up “500%” since Lenin Moreno came into office in 2017. [Note: as of 2022, homicides in Ecuador have increased from 5.6 per 100,000 in 2016 to 25.9, a 362.5% jump.]
Kelly indicated that Ecuador and other Latin American countries that are seeing an increase in cartel activities will be unable to deal with them as long as they continue down the neoliberal path.
“I think the important thing when we discuss cocaine and the cartel as they are in Latin America, as cancerous as they are in any society, they are in fact a sideshow or symptom of the real addiction within Latin America among some people and that's an addiction to the US dollar, an addiction of some across Latin America to be ‘good little Yankees’ who are a small sliver of the population,” Kelly said, adding that many leaders are “happy to forgo their sovereignty in subservience to the US.”
Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio during a campaign event minutes before he was shot to death in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2023
Americas
What Is Known About Assassination of Ecuador's Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio?
10 August, 12:51 GMT
Kelly says the main story in the upcoming Ecuadorian elections is leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez, who is running for the Citizen Revolution Movement headed by former President Rafael Correa and is leading in the polls.
Asked if there is anything Ecuador can do to stop the growing cartel influence in the country, Kelly reiterated that nations must assert their sovereignty. “At the end of the day, until countries in Latin America assert their sovereignty, until they take control of their own destiny, they won’t be able to deal with these groups," he said.
"The cartels will not be dealt with by the mainstream political establishment in Latin America, we need to see change, we need real fundamental change and political alternatives before these groups can be dealt with in the way they need to be.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала