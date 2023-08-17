https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/political-violence-in-ecuador-rooted-in-neoliberalism-subservience-to-the-us--1112660079.html

Political Violence in Ecuador Rooted in Neoliberalism, 'Subservience to the US'

Political Violence in Ecuador Rooted in Neoliberalism, 'Subservience to the US'

Last week, Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated following a campaign event. Sputnik's Political Misfits talked to activist Phil Kelly about the rising violence in some Latin American countries.

2023-08-17T03:40+0000

2023-08-17T03:40+0000

2023-08-17T03:39+0000

rafael correa

john kiriakou

ecuador

sputnik

colombia

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0c/1112550408_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a6409ad7960b171c6a71236987c94be7.jpg

The recent killing of Ecuadorian political figure Fernando Villavicencio has underscored "the reality that Ecuador is now what you’d describe as a failed state," political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly told Sputnik on Wednesday.Kelly told Sputnik Radio's Political Misfits that while Villavicencio’s role in the political situation in Ecuador has been overblown since his assassination, the government did try to benefit from the assassination.The cause of the rising violence and influence of Colombian cartels in Ecuador, Kelly said, is the return to neoliberal policies after Correa left office, saying that crime in the country is up “500%” since Lenin Moreno came into office in 2017. [Note: as of 2022, homicides in Ecuador have increased from 5.6 per 100,000 in 2016 to 25.9, a 362.5% jump.]Kelly indicated that Ecuador and other Latin American countries that are seeing an increase in cartel activities will be unable to deal with them as long as they continue down the neoliberal path.Kelly says the main story in the upcoming Ecuadorian elections is leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez, who is running for the Citizen Revolution Movement headed by former President Rafael Correa and is leading in the polls.Asked if there is anything Ecuador can do to stop the growing cartel influence in the country, Kelly reiterated that nations must assert their sovereignty. “At the end of the day, until countries in Latin America assert their sovereignty, until they take control of their own destiny, they won’t be able to deal with these groups," he said."The cartels will not be dealt with by the mainstream political establishment in Latin America, we need to see change, we need real fundamental change and political alternatives before these groups can be dealt with in the way they need to be.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/ecuadors-construye-picks-another-presidential-candidate-after-murder-of-villavicencio-1112572206.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/what-is-known-about-killing-of-ecuadors-presidential-candidate-fernando-villavicencio-1112505153.html

ecuador

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

ecuador violence, colombian cartels, ecuador presidential candidate assassinated, murdered