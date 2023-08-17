https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/pure-magic-russian-troops-to-become-invisible-to-thermal-imaging-cameras-1112685383.html
Pure Magic: Russian Troops to Become 'Invisible' to Thermal Imaging Cameras
Scientists of the Military Academy of Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces has created a special three-layer material, the cape of which is able to completely hide troops from the work of thermal imaging cameras.
Scientists of the Military Academy of Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces have created a special three-layer material, the cape of which is able to completely hide a serviceman from the work of thermal imaging cameras.
"A cape has been designed and experimentally evaluated for a serviceman to completely conceal his footprint from the operation of thermal imaging cameras or drones
with thermal imaging cameras," the scientists said, presenting the cape on the sidelines of the scientific and business program of the "Army-2023" International Military-Technical Forum.
It was noted the material consists of three layers: an inner layer that reflects infrared radiation (IR) from the user's body; a middle layer that absorbs IR; and an outer layer that reflects IR from the external environment.
Together with the material cape, a hood with special goggles offering protection against thermal imaging reconnaissance equipment was also developed. Its use will allow service members to conduct surveillance while remaining undetected.
